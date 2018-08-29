Sacred Games: From Memes To Comparisons With Game Of Thrones, What The Director Has To Say

Saif Ali Khan in Sacred Games. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights The audience range was not what the directors 'expected' Vikramaditya Motwane also has a favourite Sacred Games meme Sacred Games was co-directed by Anurag Kashyap

Vikramaditya Motwane, who co-directed Sacred Games with Anurag Kashyap, told news agency PTI that he never gets tired of hearing good things about the Netflix series. Vikramaditya Motwane also talked about how he was surprised about the range of viewers and the memes about the show, courtesy its hard-hitting dialogues. "I did not expect how broad it's going to do in terms of what we call the 'normal people'. We didn't think that normal people would binge watch it. For lack of a better word, mothers and mothers-in-law and aunties have gone and watched it... I'm shocked at that. I was expecting that yes, younger people, cinephiles and people who are hooked to Netflix will watch the show. This, I was not expecting," said Vikramaditya Motwane.

Vikramaditya, who has made films such as Lootera and Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, also told PTI which one was his favourite Sacred Games meme: "My favourite was this guy and girl are walking and he turns back to check out another girl. But in this meme, the one walking away is Sartaj (Saif Ali Khan) while the man is Katekar (Jitendra Joshi) and his wife Shalini (Neha Shitole)."

This one is my favourite. Who did this? And can we start / is there a Sacred Games meme thread? pic.twitter.com/5z8BPXrM9w — Vikramaditya Motwane (@VikramMotwane) July 20, 2018

Vikramaditya Motwane also said that the initial comparisons between Sacred Games and Game Of Thrones were irksome. "I remember a lot of people right in the beginning, when the first teaser dropped, said, 'Oh, this looks a bit like GOT. I would get a little pissed, 'no, it isn't'. (It is) because they had no context of the 'mandala' (a sign that is the key to the mystery). The moment people saw the show, they were like 'oh that's what that is'. Actually, the theme and feel are very different. The moment you see the entire thing in context, the comparisons stop."

Advertisement

After the successful season 1, there were reports that Vikramaditya Motwane may not return to co-direct the second season. However, Vikramaditya neither denied nor confirmed the reports. "I can't talk about season two much. But what I can talk about is that we don't know what goes behind the scenes of a show... To be a showrunner and a director is beyond exhausting. That's all I'll say," he said.

Sacred Games is based in Vikram Chandra's novel of the same name. The show also featured Radhika Apte, Kubbra Sait and Geetanjali Thapa in pivotal roles.

(With inputs from PTI)