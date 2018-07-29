Sacred Games Actress Kubbra Sait 'Wants Makers To Bring Her Back In Season 2'

Kubbra Sait plays a transgender cabaret dancer Cuckoo in Sacred Games (Image courtesy: kubrasait)

Highlights "I started as a replaced actor," said Kubbra Sait "I want the makers to bring me back for a dream sequence," said Kubbra After playing Cuckoo, Kubbra said she is more "empathetic" and "aware"

Kubbra Sait's performance in the recently-released web series Sacred Games earned her a lot of applause from all quarters. The actress, who had a limited onscreen yet significant appearance in the crime-thriller series, where she played a transgender cabaret dancer Cuckoo, wants to come back in the second season, a mid-day report stated. In an interview to mid-day, Kubbra Sait said: "I started as a replaced actor and danced like a drunk uncle. Now I want the Sacred Games makers to bring me back for a dream sequence in the second season." The 35-year- old actress also said that taking up the role of Cuckoo has been a "big move" in her life. "I am more empathetic and aware now. The implications of [section] 377 [of the IPC], the meaning of transsexual, Pride day and LGBTQ, all have a new meaning. Now, everything [transgender roles] will be compared to this [character]. Taking up this role has been a big move."

Kubbra mentions that showcasing the humane aspect in Cuckoo's character was important to make her character look more "endearing." "The character made a passing reference in the book. But, once they saw how it was being played out, they wrote more scenes for me. Most of what we shot was retained. Showcasing Cuckoo's humanity was important. The writing is such that her anatomy is irrelevant. Her emotions stay with you because heartbreak is universal. I had to make her endearing, not trashy. Transgender doesn't need to imply loud," Kubbra added.

In the sequence, where Cuckoo breaks down inconsolably, she filmed the sequence seven times. "I didn't know anyone then. I remember, Nawazuddin Siddiqui took part in one narration with me, and quipped, 'Kahan se utha laye ho iss pagal ko,'" Kubbra told mid-day.

'Remember the time when the love of your life left,' these were Anurag Kashyap's words to Kubbra, which helped her break down each time she was shooting the scene. "Then, I couldn't stop crying. We took seven takes, and I broke down each time. In fact, after the shot, I even hugged Nawaz and cried, as though he was going to leave me," mid-day quoted the actress as saying.

In an interview to Times Now, Kubbra had earlier said that she wasn't at all apprehensive about taking up the role of Cuckoo. "After I went to the audition, they told me there's frontal nudity scene and when you see the show, you can see how beautifully it has been shot. How vulnerable it is. You can never go wrong when you have a great team to work with," Kubbra told Times Now.

Sacred Games spread over eight episodes is based on Vikram Chandra's 2006 thriller novel of the same title, which features Saif Ali Khan in the lead role with Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the antagonist. Radhika Apte also has a pivotal part in the series.