Nawab Shah Shares A Mushy Post For 'Partner In Crime' Pooja Batra

It's raining love on actor Nawab Shah's Instagram profile. On Saturday, Nawab posted an adorable picture of himself along with wife Pooja Batra and he captioned it: "Starting at forever and ending at never," adding the hashtags #love and #partnerincrime. In the picture, Pooja can be seen dressed in a bright yellow outfit and she looks stunning as ever. As of now, the actress hasn't reacted to her husband's post but we would love to see her response. While we await Pooja Batra's reaction, take a look at Nawab Shah's post here:

The couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary last week. They shared adorable greetings to wish each other. "A whole lifetime can lead to a moment. Happy 1st anniversary. July is for lovers," wrote Pooja in her post. Nawab wished Pooja in these words: "The universe gives each of our souls a twin, which is a reflection of our own souls, no matter how far apart these souls are separated, they will always find their way to one another. I love you Pooja. Happy anniversary."

Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah hosted a private wedding ceremony in Delhi, in July last year. The reports of their wedding surfaced on after Pooja was spotted wearing traditional bridal choora. Pooja later confirmed the news of her wedding and told Bombay Times. "I was simply going with the flow, but then I realised that he is the man I want to spend the rest of my life with, and there is no point in delaying it any further. So, here we are."

Pooja Batra has starred in films like Vishwavidhaata, Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye, Jodi No 1, Virasat and Nayak to name a few. She was last seen in 2017 film Mirror Game. Nawab Shah, who featured in Dabangg 3, has also starred in films such as Musafir, Lakshya, Don 2, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Dilwale.