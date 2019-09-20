Navya Naveli Nanda's Work Out Video Will Inspire You To Hit The Gym

Navya Naveli Nanda photographed in New York. (Image courtesy: naavyananda)

For all those who are seeking some fitness inspiration for the weekend, we have just the right video for you - courtesy Navya Naveli Nanda. On Friday, we chanced upon an adrenaline-laced video, shared on Instagram, in which Navya could be seen working out vigorously. To be more precise, Navya can be seen doing planks on a yoga mat in the video. Navya can be seen dressed in a black tank top and a pair of grey track pants and she has her styled in a ponytail, in the video. Navya makes the entire drill look so easy and effortless. The caption on the video read, "Fitness."

Without much ado, check out the video here. You can thank us later.

Navya Naveli Nanda has quite a bit of a reputation as a fitness enthusiast. She frequently features in videos pertaining to fitness. Here are some of the videos , in which Navya can be seen working out vigorously:

How can we forget the videos in which she could be seen working out on a New York sidewalk? The videos went insanely viral. ICYMI, check them pout here:

It wouldn't be wrong to say that Navya Naveli Nanda has some impeccable genes. She is the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Her uncle Abhishek Bachchan and aunt Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are also celebrated actors. Navya is reportedly studying at New York's Fordham University.

Navya hasn't featured in films or on television but she is a bona fide celebrity and often finds a spot on the list of trends. Navya even modelled for her mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda's designer label in collaboration with designer Monisha Jaising in the year 2018.

