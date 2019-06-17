Navya Naveli Nanda Working Out On A New York Sidewalk Is Your Fitness Inspo This Week

Navya Naveli Nanda in a still from the video. (Image courtesy: naavyananda)

Highlights Navya's video is going crazy viral on the Internet The video has over 1 lakh likes on Instagram Navya is currently studying in New York

Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda's daughter Navya Naveli Nanda is giving us major fitness goals and how. The reason we brought this up today is because Navya recently featured in an adrenaline-laced video, which was shared by her fan clubs on Instagram. In the video, she can be seen vigorously working out on the streets of New York. Navya can be seen dressed in a neon green tank top and a pair of grey tights and she has her hair tied in a ponytail. Navya makes the entire drill look so easy as she effortlessly crosses all the hurdles. Just like us, her Instafam also loved the video titled "Fitness." The video received over 1 lakh likes on Instagram within a few hours.

Take a look at the video here: