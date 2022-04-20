Navya Naveli Nanda's Comment On Siddhant Chaturvedi's Photo Sparks Dating Rumours

Siddhant Chaturvedi's latest photo (Courtesy: siddhantchaturvedi)

On Tuesday, Siddhant Chaturvedi shared a candid photo from the mountains, and Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda commented on it. While the comment was just an emoji, it has sparked dating rumours. Siddhant captioned the photo as "There's a bench on a hilltop somewhere, Waiting for our old age conversations...#SiddyChats / 𝐒 / #MyNotes." Navya Naveli Nanda left a smiling sun emoji in the comment section. As soon as Navya dropped the comment, social media users started to link them together. One commented, "We know you two are dating." Another one wrote, "yeah, they r dating!" "Caught red-handed," reads another comment.

Siddhant Chaturvedi is often seen leaving sweet emojis in Navya Naveli Nanda's comment section. On Monday, Navya shared a happy photo, in which, she was wearing a chicken cap, Siddhant left a chicken emoji in the comment section.

Last week, Navya Naveli Nanda shared candid photos and they went viral on the web. She had shared them with a cat emoji and Siddhant Chaturvedi had left a smiling emoji in the comment section.

Whether Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda are dating or not, their social media exchange is surely leaving fans curious.

On the work front, Siddhant Chaturvedi will next be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Ananya Panday and Gaurav Adesh. He also has Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. Navya Naveli Nanda is the founder of Project Naveli and co-founder of Aara Health.