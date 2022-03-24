Ananya Panday Is Giving Us 'Dil Chahta Hai' Vibes With Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Co-stars Siddhant And Adarsh

Ananya with Siddhant and Adarsh. (courtesy: ananyapanday)

It seems Ananya Panday is not vacaying rather than shooting for her next film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. The actress recently shared a happy picture of the trio on her Instagram handle along with the song Dil Chahta Hai playing in the background. In the image, the trio is posing by the pool. Ananya looked stunning in a yellow top paired with blue pants, while Siddhant and Adarsh looked uber cool in shirt and pants. Check out the post below:

Earlier, she shared several beautiful pictures of herself and her location on her Instagram stories. Check out below:

Meanwhile, in an interview with ETimes, the actress revealed the kind of films she would like to be a part of and said, "As an audience, I like watching all kinds of cinema. So I don't want to put myself in a box saying mujhe yeh nahi karna, mujhe woh nahi karna(I don't want to do this, I don't want to do that). But I definitely know that going ahead, I want to keep developing my process and keep making my craft better. Or I want to keep improving and keep working on myself. And I'm craving that moment of truth in any film, it could be in any genre of film. It could be in any kind of cinema, but I want to be very honest and truthful as an actor going forward.''

On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Gehraiyaan, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone. Next, she will be seen inKho Gaye Hum Kahan, which is helmed by Arjun Varain Singh and produced by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films.