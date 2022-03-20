Ananya Panday Shows Her 'Happy Face'. Picture Courtesy Siddhant Chaturvedi

Ananya Panday's "happy face" (Courtesy: ananyapanday)

Ananya Panday has been basking in the praise of her stunning performance in Gehraiyaan. Now, it's time to jump into her next project, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. And the actress isn't losing any time to start the film. In fact, she has already started giving us behind-the-scene glimpses from her shoot. But, if you are expecting a serious post, you are wrong. Because Ananya loves to keep it fun and quirky on social media. This time, she herself is the butt of her jokes. Ananya reposted an image shared by her co-actor Adarsh Gourav. The photo shows the actor seated in front of a mirror while Ananya stands behind him.

The actor captioned the image, “HMU ft grumps Ananya Panday.”

Well, Ananya didn't like being called a grumpy face. So, she reshared the image and wrote, “That's my happy face.” She added the hashtag of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

Ananya Panday's co-actors are having quite a fun time around her. The actress was snapped by co-actor Siddhant Chaturvedi too. This time again, it was a mirror selfie. In this photo, Ananya is seated while a woman styles her hair. Siddhant peeks from behind and points his phone towards the mirror. While he clicks the photo, Ananya makes an animated fun face. The actor wrote, “Hum Kahan”, and tagged Ananya. She reshared the image and wrote, “Okay maybe this is my happy face.”

Earlier, Ananya Panday gave us another sneak peek at her upcoming film. This time, she let us know how it feels to be going through the prep before the shoot. Well, again it's a quirky post that we love. In the photo, she is seen lying down on the floor while on the table in front of her rests the film's script, a laptop and other prep equipment. She is smiling candidly in the image. Ananya captioned the photo, “What Kho Gaye Hum Kahan prep looks like. Clearly going crazy waiting for you guys, Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi.”

Ananya Panday was last seen in Gehraiyaan alongside Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa.