Ananya Panday Looks Enchanting In These Vacay Pictures

Ananya Panday always manages to impress her fans with her scintillating pictures. The actress is an avid social media user and keeps her followers updated by giving them sneak peek via Instagram. Recently, a 23-year-old actress shared some videos on her Insta stories from a picturesque location. Seeing the video, we can say that Ananya Panday is currently in a relaxing mode. In one of the posts, the actress can be seen clad in a pink sports bra, lounging by the pool. In the next, she is enjoying the sunset, while in the other, she is looking beautiful adorning a flower.

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday created a heavy buzz on social media after she arrived at Karan Johar's party in a black-sheer outfit. Some sections of social media praised Ananya for her bold look, while others heavily trolled her for the high-slit dress. However, her father, Chunky Panday, came forward and defended her daughter. During an interview with Hindustan Times, he said, "We, as parents, have never told her what to wear and what not to. We brought up both of our daughters quite well and they are very sensible. Ananya is in the show business today, and she needs to look glamorous. She should put her best foot forward and dress up."

On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Next, she has Liger, co-starring Vijay Deverakonda and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, co-starring Siddhant and Adarsh Gourav.