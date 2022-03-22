Chunky Panday On Daughter Ananya Being Trolled For Her Outfit

Ananya Panday shared this image. (courtesy: ananyapanday)

Actor Ananya Panday, who often finds herself on the receiving end of trolls, was recently trolled for a sheer outfit that she wore at a party. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Ananya's father and actor Chunky Panday, addressed those trolling his daughter for her sartorial choices and said, "We, as parents, have never told her what to wear and what not to. We brought up both of our daughters quite well and they are very sensible. Ananya is in the show business today, and she needs to look glamorous. She should put her best foot forward and dress up." The Housefull actor added, "One thing I know for sure about my girls is that there's a certain kind of innocence in them. I'm sure they can wear anything and carry them off without looking vulgar."

Chunky Panday also spoke about the best way of dealing with trolls and told HT, "I tell Ananya, 'At least people are discussing you, be it good or bad'. We make sure that we don't bother about trolls. She has learnt to laugh at herself. One shouldn't let these things get to their heart."

Ananya Panday was brutally trolled for this black piece that she wore to Apoorva Mehta's birthday bash hosted by Karan Johar last week.

Ananya Panday, daughter of Bollywood actor Chunky and Bhavana Pandey, made her Bollywood debut in the year 2019 with Dharma Productions' Student Of The Year 2, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Ananya also featured in Pati Patni Aur Woh, co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. She also starred in Khaali Peeli, with rumoured boyfriend Ishaan Khatter.

The actress was last seen in Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa.