Navya Naveli Nanda Reveals The One Troll Comment That Most Upset Her

Navya Naveli Nanda, during a recent interaction with Her Circle, talked about dealing with online trolls, about being undermined as a woman, feminism and more. She revealed that her usual approach of dealing with trolls is to ignore them. However, there was one instance, where she couldn't help but answer back. It was a comment made about her mother and author Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Navya, who made her Instagram profile public last year, said, "Sometimes the most obvious answer to that is that you shouldn't respond, just ignore it. That is probably what I follow most of the time but there have been certain times where I have responded and it's only when it really hits a nerve."

Recalling the incident, the 24-year-old entrepreneur said, "I remember there was one specific comment that I got really upset about. I had given an interview about how my mom inspired me a lot because she is a working woman. Somebody commented, 'but what does she do?' My response to that was that she is a mother and that's a full time job itself."

During the discourse, Navya said that "being a mom is probably the hardest job that anyone can have" and she added, "It's only when I read things that are fundamentally so wrong and I disagree with. Because I think that being a mom is probably the hardest job that anyone can have and we don't appreciate it enough, don't give them the credit they deserve. We believe that just because they are not running an empire or a billion dollar company that their work is not important. But they are responsible for raising a generation of people who will hopefully not look down on them."

Navya Navelii Nanda, a graduate from New York's Fordham University, is the co-owner of the Aara Health, an online platform which discusses health issues and more. She is the daughter of author Shweta Bachchan Nanda and entrepreneur Nikhil Nanda. She is the granddaughter of Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Her uncle Abhishek Bachchan and aunt Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are also celebrated actors.