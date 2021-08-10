Guess The Kid In This Throwback. Hint - She's An 'EntrepreNaari' Now

Navya Naveli Nanda shared this picture.(Image courtesy: navyananda)

Highlights The picture is from Navya's childhood days

She looks cute as a button in the picture

"Since 1997," she wrote in the caption

Amitabh Bachchan's grand-daughter Navya Naveli Nanda just made our day better with an adorable throwback picture of herself. The picture that Navya Naveli Nanda shared on Instagram is from the time when she was a kid. The picture features little Navya looking as cute as a button as she smiles for the camera. She can be seen dressed in a white high-neck top in the picture. Keeping the caption of the post simple, Navya Naveli Nanda just wrote: "Since 1997" and added a sunflower emoji. 1997 is the year in which Navya was born. Navya Naveli Nanda's post received scores of comments from her Instafam. Among others, Maheep Kapoor commented on the post and wrote: "Awwwwwwww cutie."

Take a look at Navya Naveli Nanda's aforementioned post here:

Yesterday, Navya dropped a picture featuring herself and her brother Agstya Nanda. The picture features the brother-sister duo sitting on their couch as Navya cuddles Agstya. What makes the picture ever more fabulous? The colour coordinated outfits of the duo. While Navya can be seen wearing a white T-shirt, Agstya can be seen dressed in a white sweatshirt. "Hi partner," Navya wrote in the caption.

Check out the post here:

Last week, Navya Naveli Nanda dropped a stunning picture of herself and described her expressions in the picture with a caption about women entrepreneurs in India. "When they say only 14 percent of startup founders in India are women #EntrepreNaari," she wrote in the caption.

Navya Naveli Nanda runs her health and wellness initiatives Aara Health and Aara Wellness respectively. After starting Aara Health, she also launched the venture - Project Naveli - which aims at women empowerment and works on the issue of gender inequality in India.