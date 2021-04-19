Navya Naveli Is Following Abhishek Bachchan's Footsteps. Her Response To A Troll

Navya Naveli shared this photo (courtesy navyananda)

Highlights Navya posted about a new project on Instagram

She wrote about inaugurating a "Period Positive Home" in Gadchiroli

A user asked her why she was missing at the inauguration

Navya Naveli Nanda, who is a strong advocate of social issues, has taken a clue or two about handling trolls from her uncle, actor Abhishek Bachchan. The 45-year-old star, often at the receiving end of snide comments mocking his career, has a reputation for shutting down trolls with sometimes snappy and sometimes sarcastic responses. Navya Naveli did just that on Instagram recently. Navya's NGO Project Naveli recently inaugurated a "Period Positive Home" in the Maharashtrian town of Gadchiroli and shared a bunch of photos from on Instagram. Navya, who is currently in New York, spotted an Instagram user asking: "If the project meant so much to you, then where were you in the inauguration?" Replying to the troll, Navya Naveli reminded the user of the pandemic situation: "I'm sure you're aware we're in the middle of a pandemic?"

Meanwhile, Navya's post on her recent initiative garnered cheers from the likes of Sonali Bendre, who wrote: "Amazing", while Tina Ambani added: "So proud of all the work you do Navya."

Earlier this year, Navya Naveli trended a great deal for her response to a comment on her mother Shweta Bachchan's profession. Adding a smiley, Navya Naveli responded to the troll with a list of titles for Shweta Bachchan and wrote: "She's an author, writer, designer, wife and mother." Calling out the troll in a separate Instagram story, Navya added: "Being a mother and wife is a full-time job. Please don't discredit women who are housemakers. Their role is so crucial in the upbringing of a generation that will hopefully support their contribution instead of tearing it down."

Navya Naveli Nanda graduated from New York's Fordham University last year after which she started an online healthcare portal called Aara Health. Her new venture Project Naveli aims to empower women by addressing the issue of gender inequality in India was launched earlier this year.