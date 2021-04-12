Abhishek Bachchan Doesn't Just Reply To Trolls. See His Response To 'Underrated' Tweet

Abhishek Bachchan was recently seen in The Big Bull (courtesy bachchan )

Abhishek Bachchan has a reputation for often engaging with trolls on Twitter. However, bullies are not the only ones Abhishek replies to - he reaches out to his fans as well. In a recent tweet, Abhishek thanked a user, who described him as an "underrated" and "amazing" actor. Abhishek Bachchan is often ridiculed by trolls for apparently not living up to his father Amitabh Bachchan's legacy, which, mind you, he knows just how to handle with a good dose of sass and sarcasm. In a delightful change of tone, the recent fan tweet suggested that Abhishek's worth as an actor has been "overshadowed" by the weight of his surname. "Very kind of you to say. Thank you," Abhishek responded.

Very kind of you to say. Thank you. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) April 12, 2021

The next moment, Abhishek got busy responding to a troll, who accused Sophie Chowdry of "getting paid" for posting positive reviews for The Big Bull, Abhishek's latest release. "Wait... what? Sophie you should have told me. Not fair! I would have paid you for all the previous tweets to. Come on," read Abhishek's tweet dipped in sarcasm.

Wait... what??? Sophie you should have told me. Not fair!!! I would have paid you for all the previous tweets to. Come on! 🤦🏽‍♂️ — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) April 12, 2021

In the recent past, Abhishek Bachchan was spotted responding to trolls, commenting on his acting skills and his new release The Big Bull. To a certain user describing him as a "3rd rate" actor, Abhishek wrote: "Hey man, as long as I've not disappointed you, I'm happy. Thank you for taking the time out to see our film." Meanwhile, responding to a Twitter user who asked the actor why he should watch The Big Bull, Abhishek came up with a sharp reply: "I'm in it."

Hey man, as long as I've not disappointed you, I'm happy. Thank you for taking the time out to see our film. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) April 8, 2021

I did watch #Scam1992 already, tell me one reason to watch #Thebigbull again. @juniorbachchan — Digital Rambo 🇮🇳 (@Digitalramboin) April 5, 2021

Abhishek Bachchan's The Big Bull recently released on Disney+Hotstar. He will next be seen in Bob Biswas, in which he plays a contract killer, based on a character from the movie Kahaani.