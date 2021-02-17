Amitabh Bachchan's Granddaughter Navya Naveli Responds To Troll Who Asked "What Work Does Shweta Bachchan Do?"

Adding a smiley, Navya Naveli responded to the troll with a list of titles for Shweta Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan's Granddaughter Navya Naveli Responds To Troll Who Asked 'What Work Does Shweta Bachchan Do?'

Navya Naveli is Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter (courtesy navyananda)

Highlights

  • "So proud of you Navya," Big B wrote on Twitter
  • "Proud mamu! Well done, Navya," wrote Abhishek
  • Navya recently opened up about her new venture - Project Naveli
New Delhi:

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda hit out at a troll, who dared to comment on her mother Shweta Bachchan's profession. In an interview with Vogue recently, Navya opened up about her new venture - Project Naveli - which aims to empower women by addressing the issue of gender inequality in India. On Instagram, the magazine shared a snippet of Navya's interview, in which she says: "I've grown up around working women in my family-my grandmother, my mother, my bua-it's all I've known. To bring that change, you have to start with education and financial independence," Commenting on the post, a user appeared to insinuate that Navya's mother Shweta Bachchan isn't an example of a "working woman" and asked: "What work does her mother do? LOL."

Adding a smiley, Navya Naveli responded to the troll with a list of titles for Shweta Bachchan and wrote: "She's an author, writer, designer, wife and mother." Calling out the troll in a separate Instagram story, Navya added: "Being a mother and wife is a full-time job. Please don't discredit women who are housemakers. Their role is so crucial in the upbringing of a generation that will hopefully support their contribution instead of tearing it down."

7v02drag

Screenshot of Navya Naveli's Instagram story

Shweta Bachchan Nanda, who is married to businessman Nikhil Nanda, is a published author - her book Paradise Towers released in 2018 on Amitabh Bachchan's birthday. Shweta also launched a designer label in collaboration with designer Monisha Jaising that year - Navya modelled for her mom's collection.

Meanwhile, shout-outs for Navya's Project Naveli poured in on social media from her loudest cheerleaders - granddad Amitabh Bachchan and uncle Abhishek Bachchan. "So proud of you Navya... you make all of so proud... love you," wrote Big B in a tweet while Abhishek added: "Proud mamu! Well done, Navya."

Newsbeep

f4at50ig

Navya Naveli Nanda graduated from New York's Fordham University last year after which she started an online healthcare portal called Aara Health.

Also Read