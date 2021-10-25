National Film Awards 2019: Rajinikanth Arrives For The Ceremony

National Awards: Nitesh Tiwari and Sajid Nadiadwala at the ceremony. (Image courtesy: Doordarshan)

Highlights The 67th National Film Awards were announced earlier this year,

Chhichhore won the Best Hindi Film award

Kangana Ranaut winning her third Best Actress prize

The 67th National Film Awards, which were announced earlier this year, are being presented in person at New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan today. Superstar Rajinikanth, who is to receive his Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the ceremony today, arrived at the venue in a white outfit. Filmmaker Nitesh Ranjan Agnihotri was the Guest Of Honour. He was among the first few celebs who graced the red carpet, including the juries for the awards and for Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Actor Biswajit Chatterjee, who was one of the jury members, said they selected Rajinikanth for the honour because he is a "talented" person and very "down to earth."

Rajinikanth at the awards. (Image courtesy: DD National)

Chhicchore director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Sajid Nadiadwala dedicated the Best Film Award to Sushant Singh Rajput, who died last year. They said that the late actor will always remain an "integral part of the film."

Nitesh Tiwari and Sajid Nadiadwala at the National Awards. (Pic courtesy: DD Natioanl)

The prizes will be handed out to awardees by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu. Superstar Rajinikanth is to receive his Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the ceremony today. The winner list was announced in March this year with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's film Chhichhore winning the Best Hindi Film award and Kangana Ranaut winning her third Best Actress prize for her performances in Manikarnika (2019) and Panga (2020). Manoj Bajpayee and Dhanush share the Best Actor award for their respective roles in Bhonsle and Asuran, which also won Best Tamil Film award.

Union Minister for Information Broadcasting Anurag Thakur and Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan are among the other senior dignitaries attending the ceremony.

The 67th National Awards were delayed from last year due to the coronavirus pandemic that hit the world last year and left a huge impact on the global economy.

Take a look at the pictures of the winners from the awards here: Meanwhile, check out the list of winners:

FEATURE FILMS

Best Feature Film: Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham (Malayalam)

Best Direction: Bahattar Hoorain

Best Actress: Kangana Ranaut (Manikarnika, Panga)

Best Actor: Manoj Bajpayee for Bhonsle and Dhanush for Asuran

Best Supporting Actress: The Tashkent Files, Pallavi Joshi

Best Supporting Actor: Super Deluxe, Vijaya Sethupathi

Best Children Film: Kastoori (Hindi)

Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of Director: Helen (Malayalam)

Special Mention: Biryani (Malayalam), Jonaki Porua (Assamese), Lata Bhagwan Kare (Marathi), Picasso (Marathi)

Best Tulu Film: Pingara

Best Paniya Film: Kenjira

Best Mishing Film: Anu Ruwad

Best Khasi Film: Lewduh

Best Haryanvi Film: Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti

Best Chattisgarhi Film: Bhulan The Maze

Best Telugu Film: Jersey

Best Tamil Film: Asuran

Best Punjabi Film: Rab Da Radio 2

Best Odiya Film: Sala Budhar Badla and Kalira Atita

Best Manipuri Film: Eigi Kona

Best Malayalam Film: Kalla Nottam

Best Marathi Film: Bardo

Best Konkani Film: Kaajro

Best Kannada Film: Akshi

Best Hindi Film: Chhichhore

Best Bengali Film: Gumnaami

Best Assamese Film: Ronuwa- Who Never Surrender

Best Stunt: Avane Srimannarayana (Kannada)

Best Choreography: Maharshi (Telugu)

Best Special Effects: Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham (Malayalam)

Special Jury Award: Oththa Seruppu Size-7 (Tamil)

Best Lyrics: Kolaambi (Malayalam)

Best Music Direction Songs: Viswasam (Tamil)

Music Direction: Jyeshthoputro

Best Make-Up Artist: Helen

Best Production Design: Anandi Gopal

Best Editing: Jersey (Telugu)

Best Audiography: lewduh (Khasi)

Best Screenplay Original Screenplay: Jyeshthoputri

Best Adapted Screenplay: Gumnaami

Best Dialogue Writer: The Tashkent Files (Hindi)

Best Cinematography: Jallikattu (Malayalam)

Best Female Playback Singer: Bardo (Marathi)

Best Male PLayback Singer: Kesri, Teri Mitti (Hindi)

Best Film on Environment Conservation: Water Burial

Most Film-Friendly State: Sikkim

Best Book on Cinema: A Gandhian Affair: India's Curious Portrayal of Love in Cinema by Sanjay Suri

Special mention- Cinema Paharana Manus written by Ashok Rane and Kannada Cinema: Jagathika Cinema Vikasa-Prerane Prabhava written by PR Ramadasa Naidu)

Best Film Critic: Sohini Chattopadhyay

NON FEATURE FILM CATEGORY

Best Narration: Wild Karnataka, Sir David Attenborough

Best Editing: Shut Up Sona, Arjun Gourisaria

Best Audiography: Radha (Musical), Allwin Rego and Sanjay Maurya

Best On-Location Sound Recordist: Rahas (Hindi), Saptarshi Sarkar

Best Cinematography: Sonsi, Savita Singh

Best Direction: Knock Knock Knock (English/Bengali), Sudhanshu Saria

Best Film on Family Values: Oru Paathiraa Swapnam Pole (Malayalam)

Best Short Fiction Film: Custody (Hindi/English)

Special Jury Award: Small Scale Societies (English)

Best Animation Film: Radha (Musical)

Best Investigative Film: Jakkal

Best Exploration Film: Wild Karnataka (English)

Best Education Film: Apples and Oranges (English)

Best Film on Social Issues: Holy Rights (Hindi) and Ladli (Hindi)

Best Environment Film: The Stork Saviours (Hindi)

Best Promotional Film: The Shower (Hindi)

Best Art and Culture Film: Shrikshetra-Ru-Sahijata (Odia)

Best Biographical Film: Elephants Do Remember (English)

Best Ethnographic Film: Charan-Atva The Essence of Being a Nomad (Gujarati)

Best Debut Non-Feature Film of a Director: Khisa (Marathi)

Best Non-Feature Film: An Engineered Dream (Hindi)