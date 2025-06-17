Air India Crash: 125 DNA Matches Confirmed, 83 Bodies Handed Over To Families

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Monday confirmed that DNA samples of 125 victims in the Air India plane crash had been successfully matched, and families of 124 deceased had been contacted. The mortal remains of 83 victims were handed over to their families.

The minister visited the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Gandhinagar, where DNA testing of the deceased was being conducted.

The testing was being done by teams from the FSL and National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU).

Mr Sanghavi praised the ongoing efforts, stating, "...For the last many days, FSL and NFSU teams are tirelessly working round the clock. Till 10:58 pm, 131 patients' DNA have been matched, and in some time, 6 more DNA certificates will be sent to the Civil Hospital..."

He added that senior officers of the police and FSL had been present till late at night every day to monitor the process.

According to him, teams had worked through the night for the last three days to ensure that DNA samples could be matched and remains handed over to grieving families as quickly as possible.

The Gujarat government coordinated closely with the Civil Hospital to ensure smooth communication between officials and victims' families.

Meanwhile, Efforts to identify victims of the recent Air India plane crash are progressing, with DNA verification completed for 119 individuals so far, according to Dr Rakesh Joshi, Superintendent of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital.

Out of the remaining 43, the mortal remains of 14 deceased will be handed over by tomorrow morning. As time is running, people are also going through panic. We are receiving panic calls. As we are matching DNAs, results will keep coming," he added.

The London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft crashed into a hostel complex shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on June 12, killing 241 passengers and crew, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

