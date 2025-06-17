Haryana Model Sheetal Choudhary's Boyfriend, Married Father Of 2, Confesses To Her Murder

A day after the body of a model, with the throat slit, was recovered from a canal in Haryana, police say her boyfriend – a married man with two children – has confessed to her murder.

The accused, Sunil, and the model, Sheetal Choudhary, had an altercation on Saturday night, which soon turned into physical abuse with Sunil beating and stabbing her several times before throwing her body into a canal, police say. Sunil was found in a hospital in Panipat, where he confessed to killing Sheetal, also known as Simi. But before this, he tried to pass off the murder as a car accident.

June 14 - Sunil Surprises Sheetal

On Saturday, Sheetal had come to Ahar village in Panipat for an album shoot. At 10:30 pm, Sunil arrived there to meet his girlfriend. He took her to his car, where they allegedly had a couple of drinks before an argument started.

At around 1:30 am, Sheetal made a video call to her sister, Neha, in Panipat and informed her that Sunil was beating her. Soon after, Neha could not reach out to her sister as her phone was reportedly switched off.

Sunil killed Sheetal and threw the car, along with Sheetal's body, into the canal.

June 15 - Police Find A Car In A Canal

Haryana Police on Sunday found Sunil's car in a canal near Panipat. But Sheetal was not found.

Meanwhile, Sunil reached the hospital and claimed his car had fallen into a canal. While Sheetal drowned, he managed to swim and save himself. He got himself admitted to the hospital.

Sheetal was still not found.

June 16 - Sheetal's Throat-Slit Body Found

On Monday, Police recovered a throat-slit body from a canal in Kharkhoda near Sonipat. Sheetal's body was identified from tattoos on her hand and chest. Police also found several stabbing marks on Sheetal's body.

According to the police, the body floated to Kharkhoda, around 80 kilometres from Panipat.

June 17 - Sunil Confesses To Killing Sheetal

Upon investigation, Sunil confessed to killing Sheetal and was arrested. The exact cause of the murder is not yet known.

Sunil And Sheetal: 6-Year-Old Friendship

Sheetal reportedly worked at Sunil's hotel in Karnal, and the two had known each other for about six years. Sunil had proposed to Sheetal for marriage; however, upon learning that he is a father of two children, the model turned down the offer.

Sheetal, who used to work in the Haryanvi music industry, was also married and had a five-month-old child. Her body has been sent for postmortem.