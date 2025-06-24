Vikrant Massey's Famjam Postcards, Featuring Son Vardaan, All The Way From Rome

Vikrant Massey, wife Sheetal Thakur and their son Vardaan are living their best moments in Rome. Sheetal shared their famjam pictures from vacation on her Instagram handle.

What's Happening

Vikrant Massey and his wife's roads led to Rome recently (If you know the pun).

The couple had a blissful time exploring the old cathedrals, churches and the heritage buildings in different parts of the city.

The carousel post features moments like where Vikrant is seen walking with his son on his shoulders.

In another Instagram post, Sheetal is seen walking with a stroller and exploring the beauty of the city around her.

Sheetal also shared glimpses of their ice cream treats and other favourite moments.

Sharing the pictures, Sheetal Thakur wrote, "All roads lead to Rome.

It's impossible to not fall in love with Roma... until next time."

Background

Last month, Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur shared cordial moments with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. In one click, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is seen offering Vikrant's son a toy. In other pictures, Vikrant and Sheetal are seen getting acquainted with the culture of of the ashram.

Vikrant Massey will undergo a drastic transformation for playing the role. Vikrant Massey stunned millions of fans after he announced his "retirement" earlier this year. However, he clarified later that he intended to take a break, and not a permanent retirement. He was last seen in the film The Sabarmati Report.

In A Nutshell

Vikrant Massey spent family time in Rome. His baby son Vardaan stole the show in the pictures he featured.