On CCTV, Haryana Model Seen Entering Car With Married Lover Who Killed Her

Hours after the murdered model, Sheetal Chaudhary's married lover, confessed to killing her in Haryana, a CCTV footage has surfaced showing the two entering a car - just minutes before the crime.

In the footage, Sheetal was wearing the same orange top in which she was found dead in a canal in Sonipat. Sunil, the married lover, was wearing a white t-shirt and jeans. The two walked out of what looked like a hotel and entered the car around 10 pm on Saturday night.

According to the police, when the two were sitting in the car, Sheetal received a call from another man (identity unknown) - to which Sunil objected. However, the model still picked up the call. Angered by this, Sunil slit the model's throat and threw her body and the car into a canal - trying to make it look like an accident. He even tried to make some cuts on his hands, officials said.

The accused, Sunil, was found in a hospital in Panipat, where he confessed to killing Sheetal.

What happened

On Saturday, Sheetal, a model working in the Haryanvi music industry, had visited the Ahar village in Panipat for an album shoot. Around 10:30 pm, Sunil arrived at the location to meet Sheetal. Officials said that around 1:30 am, Sheetal made a video call to her sister, Neha, informing her that Sunil was abusing her physically. However, shortly after, Neha could not reach out to her sister as her phone was switched off.

When Sheetal did not return home, her sister filed a missing persons complaint at the Old Industrial Police Station.

Upon investigation, the police found her body in a canal near the Khanda village.

Sheetal's body was identified from tattoos on her hand and chest. Police also found several stabbing marks on Sheetal's body.

Sunil and Sheetal's relationship

Sunil befriended Sheetal when she was staying at his hotel, Sukun, located in Karnal's Model Town, during her shoot. The two had known each other for about six years. Recently, Sunil proposed to Sheetal for marriage. However, upon learning that he was already married and a father of two children, she turned him down.

However, Sunil kept trying to persuade her, officials said.

Sheetal was also married and had a five-month-old child.