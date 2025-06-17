Who Was Sheetal Choudhary, Haryana Model Killed By Married Lover

Haryana model Sheetal Choudhary was found dead with her throat slit in a canal near Sonipat on Monday, two days after she went missing in Panipat. Her boyfriend, Sunil, a married man with two children, has confessed to murdering her, according to the police.

Who was Sheetal Choudhary?

Sheetal Choudhary, also known as Simi on social media, was a 26-year-old model and budding actress from Panipat, Haryana.

She was seen in a few regional Haryanvi music videos.

Sheetal was married and the mother of a five-month-old baby.

She previously worked at a hotel in Karnal owned by the accused, Sunil. The two had known each other for nearly six years.

What happened to Sheetal Choudhary?

Sheetal was in Ahar village in Panipat on Saturday night for an album shoot. Around 10:30 pm, Sunil arrived and picked her up in his car. After a few drinks, an argument broke out between the two.

Around 1:30 am, Sheetal made a frantic video call to her sister, claiming Sunil was beating her. Her phone went unreachable soon after. She was not heard from again.

According to investigators, Sunil stabbed Sheetal multiple times, slit her throat, and dumped both her body and his car into a canal.

On Sunday, the car was found near Panipat, but Sheetal was missing. Sunil showed up at a hospital later that day, claiming that their car had accidentally fallen into the canal and that Sheetal had drowned while he managed to escape.

A day later, on Monday, Sheetal's body was recovered 80 km away in a canal in Kharkhoda, Sonipat. Her identity was confirmed based on tattoos on her hand and chest. Multiple stab wounds were also found.

During questioning, Sunil confessed to the murder. Police said the motive remained unclear.

According to officers, Sunil asked Sheetal to marry him, but she turned him down after discovering he was already married with two children.

A postmortem examination is underway.