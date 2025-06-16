Haryana Model's Throat Slit, Body Dumped In Canal In Sonipat

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed A Haryana-based model, Sheetal, was found murdered in a canal in Sonipat

Sheetal worked in the Haryanvi music industry; her murder motive remains unknown

Authorities reported that the suspects in Sheetal's case are currently on the run

The body of a Haryana-based model with her throat slit was found in a canal in Sonipat, officials said on Monday.

The victim, identified as Sheetal, used to work as a model in the Haryanvi music industry.

The reason for the brutal murder is not yet known, with the accused currently on the run.

Officials said that Sheetal was living with her sister, Neha, in Panipat. On June 14, the model went for a shoot in the Ahar village. When she did not return home, the victim's sister filed a missing persons complaint at the Old Industrial Police Station.

Upon investigation, the police found her body in a canal near the Khanda village.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, and the search is on for the accused, officials said.

Last week, the body of a social media influencer, Kamal Kaur, was found in a car in the parking lot of a Punjab-based university - the Adesh Medical University on Bathinda-Chandigarh National Highway. The body, which was discovered on the back seat of a vehicle bearing Ludhiana registration plates, was initially unidentifiable. A foul smell emanating from the car prompted a complaint, following which officers reached the scene.

According to the police, Ms Kaur had left home on June 9, informing her family she was heading to Bathinda to attend a promotional event. There had been no contact since.

A CCTV footage shows a man driving the car in which Ms Kaur's body was found.