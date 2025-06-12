Body Of Punjab Social Media Influencer Found In Car At College Parking Lot

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed A social media influencer, Kamal Kaur, was found dead in a university parking lot in Punjab.

Her body was discovered in a car after a complaint about a bad smell emanating from it.

Ms Kaur, around 30 years old, had been missing since June 9, when she left for a promotional event.

The body of a social media influencer was discovered in a car in the parking lot of a Punjab-based university. The influencer was identified as Kamal Kaur, who was found dead at Adesh Medical University on Bathinda-Chandigarh National Highway late last night.

The body, which was discovered on the back seat of a vehicle bearing Ludhiana registration plates, was initially unidentifiable. A foul smell emanating from the car prompted a complaint, following which officers reached the scene.

"We had received information that a car had been stationary in the parking area of Aadesh Hospital and there was a strong smell coming from it," said Narendra Singh, Superintendent of Police (SP) Bathinda. "On inspection, we found a woman's body in the back seat. She was later identified as Kanchan Kumari alias Kamal Kaur, aged around 30, a resident of Ludhiana."

According to the police, Ms Kaur had left home on June 9, informing her family she was heading to Bathinda to attend a promotional event. There had been no contact since.

Ms Kaur had more than 383,000 followers on Instagram.

CCTV footage has emerged showing a man driving the car in which Ms Kaur's body was found. In the video, the man parks the car and then walks away.

Further investigation into the case is underway, police said.