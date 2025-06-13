Who Was Kamal Kaur, Punjabi Influencer Found Dead In Parked Car In Punjab

Social media influencer Kamal Kaur was found dead in the back seat of a car parked at Adesh Medical University, Punjab, late Wednesday night.

The vehicle, registered in Ludhiana, had been stationary in the parking lot for days. A foul smell coming from the car led to a complaint, following which police reached the spot and made the grim discovery.

"We found a woman's body in the back seat. She was later identified as Kanchan Kumari alias Kamal Kaur, aged around 30, a resident of Ludhiana," said Bathinda SP Narendra Singh.

Police said Kamal Kaur had informed her family on June 9 that she was travelling to Bathinda for a promotional gig. Since then, she hadn't been in touch. Authorities are now probing the circumstances surrounding her death.

Who Was Kamal Kaur?

Kamal Kaur, whose real name was Kanchan Kumari, was a digital creator and Punjabi actress based in Chandigarh. Originally from Ludhiana, Punjab, she was believed to be in her mid-30s.

She studied at Panjab University and lived in Chandigarh at the time of her death.

She was a content creator on YouTube and was widely followed on Instagram, where she had over 3.85 lakh followers. Ms Kaur was known for her funny videos and bold online persona, though she had often faced criticism for using foul language in her content.

Her last social media post, uploaded before her disappearance on June 9, carried a cryptic caption: "No emotion, no love, no f**k. Only doubt doubt doubt is left."

Last year, Ms Kaur received death threats from Canada-based gangster and designated terrorist Arshdeep Singh Gill, alias Arsh Dalla, for allegedly posting "inappropriate" content and using foul language.

"This is ruining the image of our community. Punjab's youth are being spoiled. If one person dies because of this, no one will care," he was heard saying in an October 2024 audio clip reported by News18 Punjab.

He accused Ms Kaur of "spreading filth" on social media and threatened to harm her family if she did not take down her videos. Arsh Dalla is a known aide of slain Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar and has been linked to terror activities in India.