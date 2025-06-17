Smriti Irani To Amar Upadhyay During Their Recent Meet At Ekta Kapoor's House: "<i>Tu Buddha Kab Hoga?</i>"

Ekta Kapoor's cult show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, which changed the Indian television two decades ago, is all set to return to the small screen. The OG lead pair Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay-will reprise their legendary roles as Tulsi and Mihir Virani in the second instalment of the show. As the buzz is getting stronger, Amar Upadhyay recently talked about his reunion with Smriti Irani at Ekta Kapoor's house during an interaction with The Times Of India.

What's Happening

Talking about Smirti's witty and jovial nature, Amar said, "She looked at me and joked, 'Tu buddha kab hoga? (When will you age?)' and I replied, 'Abhi time hai (There's time).'"

Amar Upadhyay also shared that the cast and crew are under tremendous pressure as the announcement has stirred a renewed interest in the cult show.

The show will focus on how relationships have matured, particularly between Tulsi and Mihir, revealed Amar.

"The love between them has grown deeper. We've grown both as people and as actors," he said.

About The OG Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Originally aired from July 2000 to November 2008 on Star Plus, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi revolved around the ideal daughter-in-law, Tulsi Virani (played by Smriti Irani), the daughter of a pandit who marries Mihir, the grandson of business tycoon Govardhan Virani.

Apart from Smriti and Amar Upadhyay, the show also featured Inder Kumar, Ronit Roy, Mandira Bedi and Achint Kaur.

In A Nutshell

