National Awards: Sushant Singh Rajput's Chhichhore Wins Best Hindi Film - Full List Of Winners

The long-delayed National Awards for films released in the year 2019 were announced in New Delhi today. Chhichhore, starring Sushant Singh Rajput who died by suicide last year, won Best Hindi Film. Kangana Ranaut won her fourth National Award - Best Actress for her work in the films Manikarnika and Panga. The Malayalam-language Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham won Best Film; it also picked up the award for Best Special Effects. The National Award for Best Actor was shared by Manoj Bajpayee for his performance in Bhonsle and Dhanush for Asuran which also won Best Tamil Film. Vijay Sethupathi won Best Supporting Actor for Super Deluxe and Pallavi Joshi was awarded Best Supporting Actress for The Tashkent Files.

Sikkim was declared the most film-friendly state. Gumnaami, based on Netaji Subhash Bose, won Best Bengali Film and Best Adapted Screenplay. Jallikattu, the Oscar entry from India this year, won Best Cinematography. The National Awards, given out by the Directorate of Film Festivals, were not announced last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is the list of winners:

FEATURE FILMS

Best Feature Film: Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham (Malayalam)

Best Direction: Bahattar Hoorain

Best Actress: Kangana Ranaut (Manikarnika, Panga)

Best Actor: Manoj Bajpayee for Bhonsle and Dhanush for Asuran

Best Supporting Actress: The Tashkent Files, Pallavi Joshi

Best Supporting Actor: Super Deluxe, Vijaya Sethupathi

Best Children Film: Kastoori (Hindi)

Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of Director: Helen (Malayalam)

Special Mention: Biryani (Malayalam), Jonaki Porua (Assamese), Lata Bhagwan Kare (Marathi), Picasso (Marathi)

Best Tulu Film: Pingara

Best Paniya Film: Kenjira

Best Mishing Film: Anu Ruwad

Best Khasi Film: Lewduh

Best Haryanvi Film: Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti

Best Chattisgarhi Film: Bhulan The Maze

Best Telugu Film: Jersey

Best Tamil Film: Asuran Best Punjabi Film: Rab Da Radio 2

Best Odiya Film: Sala Budhar Badla and Kalira Atita

Best Manipuri Film: Eigi Kona

Best Malayalam Film: Kalla Nottam

Best Marathi Film: Bardo

Best Konkani Film: Kaajro

Best Kannada Film: Akshi

Best Hindi Film: Chhichhore

Best Bengali Film: Gumnaami

Best Assamese Film: Ronuwa- Who Never Surrender

Best Stunt: Avane Srimannarayana (Kannada)

Best Choreography: Maharshi (Telugu)

Best Special Effects: Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham (Malayalam)

Special Jury Award: Oththa Seruppu Size-7 (Tamil)

Best Lyrics: Kolaambi (Malayalam)

Best Music Direction Songs: Viswasam (Tamil)

Music Direction: Jyeshthoputro

Best Make-Up Artist: Helen

Best Production Design: Anandi Gopal

Best Editing: Jersey (Telugu)

Best Audiography: lewduh (Khasi)

Best Screenplay Original Screenplay: Jyeshthoputri

Best Adapted Screenplay: Gumnaami

Best Dialogue Writer: The Tashkent Files (Hindi)

Best Cinematography: Jallikattu (Malayalam)

Best Female Playback Singer: Bardo (Marathi)

Best Male PLayback Singer: Kesri, Teri Mitti (Hindi)

Best Film on Environment Conservation: Water Burial

Most Film-Friendly State: Sikkim

Best Book on Cinema: A Gandhian Affair: India's Curious Portrayal of Love in Cinema by Sanjay Suri

Special mention- Cinema Paharana Manus written by Ashok Rane and Kannada Cinema: Jagathika Cinema Vikasa-Prerane Prabhava written by PR Ramadasa Naidu)

Best Film Critic: Sohini Chattopadhyay

NON FEATURE FILM CATEGORY

Best Narration: Wild Karnataka, Sir David Attenborough

Best Editing: Shut Up Sona, Arjun Gourisaria

Best Audiography: Radha (Musical), Allwin Rego and Sanjay Maurya

Best On-Location Sound Recordist: Rahas (Hindi), Saptarshi Sarkar

Best Cinematography: Sonsi, Savita Singh

Best Direction: Knock Knock Knock (English/Bengali), Sudhanshu Saria

Best Film on Family Values: Oru Paathiraa Swapnam Pole (Malayalam)

Best Short Fiction Film: Custody (Hindi/English)

Special Jury Award: Small Scale Societies (English)

Best Animation Film: Radha (Musical)

Best Investigative Film: Jakkal

Best Exploration Film: Wild Karnataka (English)

Best Education Film: Apples and Oranges (English)

Best Film on Social Issues: Holy Rights (Hindi) and Ladli (Hindi)

Best Environment Film: The Stork Saviours (Hindi)

Best Promotional Film: The Shower (Hindi)

Best Art and Culture Film: Shrikshetra-Ru-Sahijata (Odia)

Best Biographical Film: Elephants Do Remember (English)

Best Ethnographic Film: Charan-Atva The Essence of Being a Nomad (Gujarati)

Best Debut Non-Feature Film of a Director: Khisa (Marathi)

Best Non-Feature Film: An Engineered Dream (Hindi)