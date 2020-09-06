1 Year Of Chhichhore: Shraddha Kapoor Shares BTS Videos 'In Loving Memory' Of Sushant Singh Rajput

Chhichhore: A still from the clip shared by Shraddha. (Image courtesy: shraddhakapoor)

Highlights Chhichhore opened in theatres on September 6 last year

It was directed by Nitesh Tiwari

Sushant Singh Rajput died in Mumbai on June 14

Sushant Singh Rajput's film Chhichhore completed one year on Sunday and on the occasion, the star cast and the makers of the film shared BTS videos "in loving memory" of the actor. Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, died in Mumbai on June 14. Remembering the actor on the film's first anniversary, Shraddha Kapoor shared a video comprising a few scenes from the film, as well as BTS videos from the sets of Chhichhore. It also features some heart-warming memories from the film's promotion diaries. "In loving memory... #1YearOfChhichhore," Shraddha wrote with a heart emoji. The film's director Nitesh Tiwari also shared the same clip and tweeted: "You'll be in our hearts forever! #WeMissYouSush," with a broken heart emoticon.

Chhichhore was produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. As the film marked one year, Sajid Nadiadwala's wife Warda shared the similar video collage and wrote: "A tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput...You'll be in our hearts forever."

Here's what Varun Sharma and Tushar Pandey shared:

Chhichhore revolves around the lives of a few college students and showcases how it undergo major changes after they all graduate. The film is divided into two parts - the first past shows the story of their lives as college students and the second part shows them as middle-aged people.

Sushant Singh Rajput played the role of Anni. Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty and Tushar Pandey played the roles of Maya, Sexa, Derek, Acid and Mummy, respectively, in the film. Chhichhore opened in theatres on September 6 last year.

Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen in Dil Bechara, which released in July this year.