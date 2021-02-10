Oscars 2021: India's Official Entry Jallikattu Fails To Make International Film Shortlist

Highlights
- 'Jallikattu' was critically acclaimed when it released in 2019
- The film failed to make it to the Oscar 2021 shortlist
- Oscar nominations will be announced on March 15
Critically acclaimed Malayalam film Jallikattu, which was selected by the Film Federation of India India as the official entry for Oscars, is out of the race. The Academy released the shortlists for nine categories, including Best International Feature Film and Jallikattu couldn't make the list of 15 selections. Jallikattu was zeroed in as India's official Oscar entry from a long list of 27 films, including audience favourites such as Shakumtala Devi, Chhapaak, Chhalaang, The Disciple, Gulabo Sitabo and The Sky Is Pink. The Academy revealed that films from 93 countries were eligible for the Best International Feature Film category and now the selected 15 will compete for the final list of nominations. Nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards will be announced on March 15.
Directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, Jallikattu derives its name from the traditional Tamil Nadu festival 'Jallikattu', which is a sport of bull taming. The film is headlined by Antony Varghese, who portrays the role of a butcher, who loses control of the animal at a ritual slaughter. Also starring Chemban Vinod Jose, Santhy Balachandran, Sabumon Abdusamad and Jaffar Idukki, Jallikattu is based on a short story by the writer S Hareesh titled Maoist.
Here are the selections for the Best International Feature Film category that made it so far:
Bosnia and Herzegovina, Quo Vadis, Aida?
Chile, The Mole Agent
Czech Republic, Charlatan
Denmark, Another Round
France, Two Of Us
Guatemala, La Llorona
Hong Kong, Better Days
Iran, Sun Children
Ivory Coast, Night Of The Kings
Mexico, I'm No Longer Here
Norway, Hope
Romania, Collective
Russia, Dear Comrades!
Taiwan, A Sun
Tunisia, The Man Who Sold His Skin
Christopher Nolan's Tenet, which also stars Dimple Kapadia in a key role, has advanced its move in the Best Music (Original Score) category. Meanwhile, Karishma Dev Dube's short film Bittu, which is presented by Tahira Kashyap, Ekta Kapoor and Guneet Monga, has made it to the 10 selections of Best Live Action Short Film shortlist. "Can't keep calm," wrote Tahira Kashyap on Instagram.
In the last few years, India had some critically acclaimed films up for entries with titles such as Gully Boy, Village Rockstars, Newton and Visaranani but failed to make the final cut. The only Indian films to have been nominated for an Oscar so far have been Mother India, Salaam Bombay and Lagaan.