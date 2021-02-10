Oscars 2021: India's Official Entry Jallikattu Fails To Make International Film Shortlist

Antony Varghese in a still from Jallikattu. (courtesy: AntonyVarghese4u)

Highlights 'Jallikattu' was critically acclaimed when it released in 2019

The film failed to make it to the Oscar 2021 shortlist

Oscar nominations will be announced on March 15

Critically acclaimed Malayalam film Jallikattu, which was selected by the Film Federation of India India as the official entry for Oscars, is out of the race. The Academy released the shortlists for nine categories, including Best International Feature Film and Jallikattu couldn't make the list of 15 selections. Jallikattu was zeroed in as India's official Oscar entry from a long list of 27 films, including audience favourites such as Shakumtala Devi, Chhapaak, Chhalaang, The Disciple, Gulabo Sitabo and The Sky Is Pink. The Academy revealed that films from 93 countries were eligible for the Best International Feature Film category and now the selected 15 will compete for the final list of nominations. Nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards will be announced on March 15.

Directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, Jallikattu derives its name from the traditional Tamil Nadu festival 'Jallikattu', which is a sport of bull taming. The film is headlined by Antony Varghese, who portrays the role of a butcher, who loses control of the animal at a ritual slaughter. Also starring Chemban Vinod Jose, Santhy Balachandran, Sabumon Abdusamad and Jaffar Idukki, Jallikattu is based on a short story by the writer S Hareesh titled Maoist.

Here are the selections for the Best International Feature Film category that made it so far:

Bosnia and Herzegovina, Quo Vadis, Aida?

Chile, The Mole Agent

Czech Republic, Charlatan

Denmark, Another Round

France, Two Of Us

Guatemala, La Llorona

Hong Kong, Better Days

Iran, Sun Children

Ivory Coast, Night Of The Kings

Mexico, I'm No Longer Here

Norway, Hope

Romania, Collective

Russia, Dear Comrades!

Taiwan, A Sun

Tunisia, The Man Who Sold His Skin

Christopher Nolan's Tenet, which also stars Dimple Kapadia in a key role, has advanced its move in the Best Music (Original Score) category. Meanwhile, Karishma Dev Dube's short film Bittu, which is presented by Tahira Kashyap, Ekta Kapoor and Guneet Monga, has made it to the 10 selections of Best Live Action Short Film shortlist. "Can't keep calm," wrote Tahira Kashyap on Instagram.

In the last few years, India had some critically acclaimed films up for entries with titles such as Gully Boy, Village Rockstars, Newton and Visaranani but failed to make the final cut. The only Indian films to have been nominated for an Oscar so far have been Mother India, Salaam Bombay and Lagaan.