Happy Pongal 2025: Wishes, Messages, Facebook, And WhatsApp Status

Pongal, a vibrant harvest festival celebrated primarily in South India, is a time of joy, gratitude, and renewal. It marks the beginning of the Tamil month of Thai and falls in mid-January each year. The four-day event that is dedicated to the Sun God marks the Sun's journey northward, Uttarayan. Pongal is usually celebrated between 13 and 16 January. The four days-Bhogi Pongal, Thai Pongal, Mattu Pongal, and Kaanum Pongal-have their separate significance. Thai Pongal on January 14 corresponds with the Makar Sankranti, the harvest festival that is celebrated across India under various regional names.

According to Tamil Nadu Tourism, people discard their old materials and replace them with new items on Bhogi day. Sun God is worshipped on Thai or Surya Pongal day. Kolams, or decorative patterns, are drawn at the entrance of the house. Thai Pongal also marks the beginning of the Tamil auspicious month, Thai, as per the Tamil solar calendar.

The cattle, or 'maatu,' are worshipped on the Maatu Pongal day. People show their veneration for the work they do on the farmlands. The cattle look more beautiful with polished horns, and they are made to wear flower garlands, beads, and bells. Families get together on the fourth or Kaanum Pongal Day to have a grand meal.

Mayilattam and Kolattam-the traditional folk dances-are performed on this day. Jallikattu (a game involving bulls), vazhukku maram (slippery pole), mallar kambam (a mix of gymnastics and yoga), Uri Adithal (breaking a hanging mud pot, blindfolded), and Kabaddi (a team sport). Pongal Mela, or fairs, exhibit and sell sarees, ethnic jewellery, handicrafts, and pottery.

Pongal is a time of great cultural significance in South India. It is a festival that celebrates the bounty of nature, the importance of agriculture, and the spirit of togetherness. The festive atmosphere, the delicious food, and the vibrant colours make Pongal a truly memorable occasion.

In Tamil, Pongu means 'to boil over,' and it is from this term that Pongal was derived. A sweet dish-Pongal-which is a mixture of new rice, along with milk, jaggery, and cardamom, is prepared in a pot during these festive days.

Here are some of the messages, wishes, quotes, statuses, SMS, messages, and greetings that you can send to your family and friends:

