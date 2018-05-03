National Film Awards 2018: Vinod Khanna's Son Akshaye And Wife Kavita Collect Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Highlights
- Vinod Khanna was paid a memorable tribute
- A montage of his films was played out as mark of respect
- "More that his absence I feel his presence," said his wife
In the video, Vinod Khanna's wife (who also collected his award), had a rather emotional message to share: "I very much feel is absence but more that his absence I feel his presence," said Kavita Khanna.
#PresidentKovind confers Dadasaheb Phalke Award for the year 2017 to Late Vinod Khanna, who featured in as many as 146 films in a career spanning over 4 decades. He left behind a legacy that will stay etched in our memories for years to come.#NationalFilmAwardspic.twitter.com/JVY3DKRjNa— PIB India (@PIB_India) May 3, 2018
Vinod Khanna's Chandni co-star Sridevi, who died in February this year, also posthumously honoured with her first ever National Award. Sridevi's Best Actress National Award was collected by her daughters Janhvi and Khushi and filmmaker husband Boney Kapoor. Sridevi drowned in a Dubai hotel bathroom in February.
#PresidentKovind confers the Best Actress Award to Late Smt. Sridevi for the haunting portrayal of a mother whose daughter is gang raped in the movie Mom#NationalFilmAwardspic.twitter.com/IfP3iamyWi— PIB India (@PIB_India) May 3, 2018
Vinod Khanna died last year. His funeral took place in Malabar Hills in Mumbai and was attended by his co-stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor and other celebrities from the film fraternity.
Vinod Khanna is survived by his second wife Kavita and his four children - sons Rahul, Akshaye and Sakshi, and daughter Shraddha.