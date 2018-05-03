National Film Awards 2018: Vinod Khanna's Son Akshaye And Wife Kavita Collect Dadasaheb Phalke Award

National Awards: The legendary star's son Akshaye Khanna and wife Kavita collected the Dadsaheb Phalke award at a ceremony in New Delhi

Entertainment | Posted by | Updated: May 03, 2018 19:26 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
National Film Awards 2018: Vinod Khanna's Son Akshaye And Wife Kavita Collect Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Akshaye and Kavita Khanna at the National Film Awards (courtesy PIB_India)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Vinod Khanna was paid a memorable tribute
  2. A montage of his films was played out as mark of respect
  3. "More that his absence I feel his presence," said his wife
Late actor Vinod Khanna was posthumously honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the 65th National Awards in New Delhi on Thursday. The legendary star's son Akshaye Khanna and wife Kavita collected the award at a ceremony in New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan. At Thursday's ceremony, Vinod Khanna was paid a memorable tribute - montage of his films was played out as mark of his contribution to Indian cinema with several of his colleagues Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Gulzar, Madhuri Dixit, Hema Malini and Prem Chopra sharing their fond memories of the "versatile actor." The National Awards ceremony was held in New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan on Thursday.

In the video, Vinod Khanna's wife (who also collected his award), had a rather emotional message to share: "I very much feel is absence but more that his absence I feel his presence," said Kavita Khanna.
 

Vinod Khanna's Chandni co-star Sridevi, who drowned in a Dubai hotel bathroom in February., who died in February this year, also posthumously honoured with her first ever National Award. Sridevi's Best Actress National Award was collected by her daughters Janhvi and Khushi and filmmaker husband Boney Kapoor. Sridevi drowned in a Dubai hotel bathroom in February.
 

Vinod Khanna died last year. His funeral took place in Malabar Hills in Mumbai and was attended by his co-stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor and other celebrities from the film fraternity.

Comments
Vinod Khanna is best remembered for contributing to Indian cinema with movies such as Amar Akbar Anthony, Qurbani, Achanak, Hera Pheri, Muqaddar K Sikander. He Vinod Khanna was last Shah Rukh Khan's 2015 film Dilwale was his last movie. Vinod Khanna also has awards like Filmfare Best Supporting Actor award (which he won for his 1975 film Haath Ki Safai and the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award (which he was honoured with in 2000) on the resume.

Vinod Khanna is survived by his second wife Kavita and his four children - sons Rahul, Akshaye and Sakshi, and daughter Shraddha.
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

dadasaheb phalke awardnational film award

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live cricket ScoreIPL Points Table

................................ Advertisement ................................