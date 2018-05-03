National Film Awards 2018: Rahul Khanna Shares 'Favourite' Pic Of Vinod Khanna And Akshaye After Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Highlights
On such a proud and emotional day-as my dad is posthumously awarded India's highest honour in cinema, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the National Film Awards and Akshaye accepts it on behalf of all of us-throwing back to one of my favourite photos of them both on one of his film sets, c. 1980! #tbt #throwbackthursday
At Thursday's ceremony, the legendary actor was paid a memorable tribute to commemorate his stupendous contribution to Indian cinema. A montage of his best-known films was played out with several of his colleagues - Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Gulzar, Madhuri Dixit, Hema Malini and Prem Chopra - sharing their fond memories of the "versatile actor."
Vinod Khanna's wife Kavita, who accepted the award from President Ram Nath Kovind, also made an appearance in the video and shared a heart-warming message: "I very much feel is absence but more that his absence I feel his presence."
#PresidentKovind confers Dadasaheb Phalke Award for the year 2017 to Late Vinod Khanna, who featured in as many as 146 films in a career spanning over 4 decades. He left behind a legacy that will stay etched in our memories for years to come.#NationalFilmAwardspic.twitter.com/JVY3DKRjNa— PIB India (@PIB_India) May 3, 2018
Vinod Khanna's Chandni co-star Sridevi was also posthumously honoured with the Best Actress National Award. The prize was collected by Sridevi's daughters Janhvi and Khushi and her husband Boney Kapoor. At the National Awards ceremony, other awardees included Assamese Film Village Rockstars, which won the National Award for Best Film while Riddhi Sen won Best Actor for his performance in Bengali film Nagar Kirtan. Rajkummar Rao's Newton won Best Hindi Film Award while crowd favourite Baahubali: The Conclusion also won in three categories.