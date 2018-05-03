National Film Awards 2018: Rahul Khanna Shares 'Favourite' Pic Of Vinod Khanna And Akshaye After Dadasaheb Phalke Award

National Awards: Rahul Khanna shared a blast from the past after Vinod Khanna was honoured posthumously

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: May 03, 2018 22:41 IST
61 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
National Film Awards 2018: Rahul Khanna Shares 'Favourite' Pic Of Vinod Khanna And Akshaye After Dadasaheb Phalke Award

A throwback photo of Vinod and Akshaye Khanne (courtesy mrkhanna)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "As my dad is posthumously awarded India's highest honour in cinema..."
  2. "Throwing back to one of my favourite photos," wrote Rahul Khanna
  3. Vinod Khanna was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award
At the 65th National Film Awards on Thursday, actor Vinod Khanna was posthumously honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award - India's highest film honour - and prompted an emotional post from actor-model Rahul Khanna, the late actor's elder son. Vinod Khanna's younger son, actor Akshaye Khanna and wife Kavita collected the prize at a ceremony in New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan on Thursday. Remembering his father, Rahul shared "one of his favourite photos" on Instagram, starring Akshaye and Vinod Khanna. "On such a proud and emotional day - as my dad is posthumously awarded India's highest honour in cinema, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the National Film Awards and Akshaye accepts it on behalf of all of us - throwing back to one of my favourite photos of them both on one of his film sets, c. 1980," he captioned the blast from the past.
 


At Thursday's ceremony, the legendary actor was paid a memorable tribute to commemorate his stupendous contribution to Indian cinema. A montage of his best-known films was played out with several of his colleagues - Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Gulzar, Madhuri Dixit, Hema Malini and Prem Chopra - sharing their fond memories of the "versatile actor."

Vinod Khanna's wife Kavita, who accepted the award from President Ram Nath Kovind, also made an appearance in the video and shared a heart-warming message: "I very much feel is absence but more that his absence I feel his presence."
 

Comments
Vinod Khanna died last year and his funeral was attended by the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor and other A-listers of the film fraternity. The late actor is best remembered for his memorable roles in films like Amar Akbar Anthony, Qurbani, Achanak, Hera Pheri, Muqaddar K Sikander. He was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan's 2015 film Dilwale.

Vinod Khanna's Chandni co-star Sridevi was also posthumously honoured with the Best Actress National Award. The prize was collected by Sridevi's daughters Janhvi and Khushi and her husband Boney Kapoor. At the National Awards ceremony, other awardees included Assamese Film Village Rockstars, which won the National Award for Best Film while Riddhi Sen won Best Actor for his performance in Bengali film Nagar Kirtan. Rajkummar Rao's Newton won Best Hindi Film Award while crowd favourite Baahubali: The Conclusion also won in three categories.
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

vinod khannadadasaheb phalke award

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live cricket ScoreIPL Points Table

................................ Advertisement ................................