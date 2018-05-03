National Film Awards 2018: Rahul Khanna Shares 'Favourite' Pic Of Vinod Khanna And Akshaye After Dadasaheb Phalke Award

On such a proud and emotional day-as my dad is posthumously awarded India's highest honour in cinema, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the National Film Awards and Akshaye accepts it on behalf of all of us-throwing back to one of my favourite photos of them both on one of his film sets, c. 1980! #tbt #throwbackthursday

