National Awards: 'This Is History' - Aishwarya Shares Pic Of Rajinikanth And Dhanush With Their Prizes

Rajinikanth with son-in-law Dhanush.

On Monday, Rajinikanth received his Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the 67th National Film Awards, where his son-in-law and actor-filmmaker Dhanush won the Best Actor Award and thrilled the Internet. It is the first time when Rajinikanth and Dhanush received their respective prestigious awards at the same ceremony and it wouldn't be wrong to call it a "history." On Monday evening, Rajinikanth's daughter and Dhanush's wife, director-singer Aishwarya, posted two photos of the actors and wrote: "They are mine ... and this is history #prouddaughter #proudwife." The first photo features Rajinikanth and Dhanush holding their respective prizes while the second one shows the stars happily posing with "proud" Aishwarya.

Rajinikanth received his Dadasaheb Phalke Award from Vice President Venkaiah Naidu at New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan today. He dedicated to his old bus driver friend, late filmmaker K Balachander, who directed Rajinikanth's first film Apoorva Raagangal, his brother Sathyanarayana Rao and his "directors, producers, theatre owners, technicians and fans."

Rajinikanth received Dadasaheb Phalke Award from Vice President Venkaiah Naidu. (Courtesy: Doordarshan)

Dhanush received the Best Actor award for his performance in Asuran. He shared the award with Manoj Bajpayee, who won it for Bhonsle.

Dhanush also posted a photo of his award on Twitter and dedicated it to his fans. "To my fans," he wrote with heart icons.

Dhanush received the award for Asuran. (Courtesy: Doordarshan)

Dhanush now has four National Awards on his resume.

Earlier on Monday, Aishwarya shared a photo with her son Yathra from their hotel in Delhi and wrote: "Swag son ever! #yathradhanush. Love of my life! #delhitimes."

Rajinikanth's Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the National Awards were announced earlier this year. The awards were handed out to awardees by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu. Kangana Ranaut won the Best Actress award for Manikarnika (2019) and Panga (2020).