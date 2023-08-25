National Awards: Kriti Sanon's Post For Mimi Co-Star Pankaj Tripathi Is Everything

Pankaj Tripathi with Mimi co-star Kriti Sanon. (courtesy: kritisanon)

Mimi stars Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi won big at the 69th National Film Awards. Kriti Sanon shares her Best Actress Award with Alia Bhatt, who won for Gangubai Kathiawadi, while Pankaj Tripathi won the Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Mimi. Kriti Sanon, congratulating her co-star on Instagram, wrote, "Congratulations to my favourite Pankaj Tripathi Sir! Your father would be so so proud." Pankaj Tripathi lost his father Pandit Banaras Tiwari at the age of 99 on Monday.

Pankaj Tripathi dedicated the award to his late father. "This is unfortunately a period of loss and grieving for me. If Babuji was around, he would have been really happy for me. When I first got the National Award (special mention for Newton), he was proud and pleased. I dedicate this National Award to him and his spirit. Kriti also has won the Best Actress, so a huge congratulations to her," Pankaj Tripathi said in a statement, news agency PTI stated.

Meanwhile, its celebration time in the Sanon house. Kriti shared pictures of herself "surrounded by love and loved ones."

Other then Mimi, Pankaj Tripathi and Kriti Sanon have previously worked together in films like Arjun Patiala, Luka Chuppi, Dilwale and Bareilly Ki Barfi.

Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Mimi is inspired by the 2010 Marathi movie Mala Aai Vhhaychy, which featured Samruddhi Porey, Urmila Kanitkar, Sulabha Deshpande and Stacy Bee in pivotal roles. The original film had also won a National Award for Best Feature Film in Marathi in the year 2011.

