Akshay Kumar Mourns Loss Of Pankaj Tripathi's Father: 'No One Can Fulfil The Absence Of Parents'

Actor Akshay Kumar on Monday expressed sadness at the demise of his OMG 2 co-star Pankaj Tripathi's father Pandit Banaras Tiwari.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Akshay wrote in Hindi, “Deeply saddened by the news of the demise of my friend and co-star @TripathiiPankaj 's father. No one can fulfil the absence of parents. May God give place to his father's soul at his feet. Om Shanti.”

मेरे मित्र और सह कलाकार @TripathiiPankaj के पिताजी के देहांत के समाचार से बहुत दुःख हुआ। माँ बाप की कमी कोई पूरी नहीं कर सकता। प्रभु उनके पिताजी की आत्मा को अपने चरणों में जगह दें।ॐ शांति 🙏 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 21, 2023

Pandit Banaras Tiwari, passed away on Monday at the age of 99. Pankaj and his family confirmed the news.

In a statement, they said, “It's with a heavy heart to confirm that Pankaj Tripathi's father, Pandit Banaras Tiwari is no more. He lived a wholesome life of 99 years. His last rites will be performed today amongst his close family. Pankaj Tripathi is currently on his way to his village in Gopalganj.”

On the work front, Pankaj and Akshay have worked together in films like Bachchhan Paandey and the recently released drama film OMG 2.

OMG 2 has entered the Rs 100 crore club. On Sunday, the film minted Rs 12.06 crore which took the film's total India collection to Rs 113.67 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a post on Instagram and wrote, “Critical acclaim is important... But audience validation is the ultimate reward… #OMG2 puts up a SOLID SHOW in Weekend 2… To withstand a GOLIATH like #Gadar2 is a humongous achievement… [Week 2] Fri 6.03 cr, Sat 10.53 cr, Sun 12.06 cr. Total: ₹ 113.67 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”

Helmed by Amit Rai, OMG 2 also stars Yami Gautam in the lead role.

