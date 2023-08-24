National Awards: Kriti Sanon On Big Best Actress Win - 'Can't Believe This, Pinching Myself'

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: sillyboy_inlove)

Kriti Sanon cannot contain her happiness as she has just won the highly coveted Best Actress Award for her spectacular performance in the Netflix original Mimi at the 69th National Film Awards. The actress, who also took home the Filmfare Award last year, said in a statement "I am too excited, almost emotional. I cannot believe this has happened. It is a big moment for me and my entire family. Mimi has been a very very special film and to get the most prestigious award, the National Award for it, I just cannot thank the Jury enough for actually believing that my performance deserved this award."

Mimi actor Kriti Sanon also took this opportunity to thank her producer Dinesh Vijan and Mimi director Laxman Utekar for almost having faith in her And her work. She said "I am too too overwhelmed. I just want to thank Dinesh Vijan, who has always believed in me and my potential and for giving me a film as special as Mimi, which I will treasure all my life. Also, my director Lamxam Utekar Sir, who I remember while shooting the film, used to tell me, dekhna aapko is film ke liye National Award milega (you will get a National Award for your performance in Mimi) and I used to not believe it because I thought it was too big a dream but he did. He has held my hand throughout this film."

The Adipurush actress concluded with these words, "Everyone in my family is very excited, very emotional. There is a lot of gratitude in my heart at this moment."

On being asked about her plans to celebrate the massive feat, Kriti simply said, she wants to be surrounded by people she loves and who love her. "I am not sure how I am going to celebrate it. I just wanna be surrounded by people who love me and who I love a lot. Just be in my pyjamas at home and just have a good time and just sink in this moment and actually really really treasure it," Kriti said.

Kriti Sanon also treated her social media family to a heartfelt post after the big win. In her post, she dedicated her win to her parents and sister Nupur. Kriti Sanon, who shared her Best Actress Award with Alia Bhatt, ended her post by congratulating the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress while expressing her excitement at sharing her award with someone whose work she has "always admired."

In an extensive post, Kriti Sanon wrote, "Elated, overwhelmed, grateful. Still sinking in...pinching myself...this has actually happened! The National Award for Best Actress for Mimi! Thank you to the Jury who considered my performance worthy of the most prestigious award! It means the world to me! Dinoo, I can't thank you enough for believing in me and my potential, for standing by me always and for giving me a film I'll treasure all my life. Laxman Sir... You always told me "Mimi, dekhna aapko is film ke liye National Award milega"... Mil Gaya sir! And I couldn't have done this without you. Mom, Dad, Nups...You guys are my lifeline! Thank you for always being my constant cheerleaders..! Congratulations Aliaaaa! So so well deserved! I've always admired your work and I'm very excited that I get to share this huge moment with you! yayyyyieee. Big Hug. Let's celebrate."

Take a look at Kriti's wholesome post below:

While Kriti and Alia bagged the Best Actress Award, Allu Arjun was named Best Actor for the blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. It is the first National Award for all three actors.

The National Awards will be handed out by President Droupadi Murmu in a ceremony later in the year. Last year's winners included Suriya and Ajay Devgn who shared the Best Actor prize for their roles in Soorarai Pottru and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.