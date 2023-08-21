Pankaj Tripathi's Father Pandit Banaras Tiwari Dies At 99. OMG 2 Actor Leaves For His Village

Image was shared on X. (Courtesy: NeerajGuptaLive)

OMG 2 actor Pankaj Tripathi's father Pandit Banaras Tiwari died on Monday at the age of 99. According to the official statement on behalf of the actor Pankaj Tripathi and his family, the last rites will be performed on Monday in presence of his close family members. As the statement, Pankaj Tripathi has already left for his village in Gopalganj. The official statement read, "It's with a heavy heart to confirm that Pankaj Tripathi's father, Pandit Banaras Tiwari is no more. He lived a wholesome life of 99 years. His last rites will be performed today amongst his close family. Pankaj Tripathi is currently on his way to his village in Gopalganj."

In an interview with Mashable earlier this month, the Mirzapur actor had revealed that his father had little awareness of his acting career. He said, “He is not too proud of my achievements. My father does not even know what and how I do in cinema. To date, he has not seen how a movie theatre looks from the inside. He sees my work if someone shows him on their computer or on the television, which was recently installed at my house.”

In terms of work, Pankaj Tripathi appeared in the films like Kaagaz, Mimi, Bunty Aur Babli 2 and 83. The actor gained recognition due to his role as Kaleen Bhaiyya in Amazon Prime web series Mizrapur.

Pankaj Tripathi's latest release is OMG 2 alongside Akshay Kumar and Yami Gautam. The movie recently breached the Rs 100 crore mark.