Pankaj Tripathi's Father Pandit Banaras Tiwari Dies At 99. OMG 2 Actor Leaves For His Village

The last rites will be performed on Monday in presence of his close family

Pankaj Tripathi's Father Pandit Banaras Tiwari Dies At 99. OMG 2 Actor Leaves For His Village

Image was shared on X. (Courtesy: NeerajGuptaLive)

New Delhi:

OMG 2 actor Pankaj Tripathi's father Pandit Banaras Tiwari died on Monday at the age of 99. According to the official statement on behalf of the actor Pankaj Tripathi and his family, the last rites will be performed on Monday in presence of his close family members. As the statement, Pankaj Tripathi has already left for his village in Gopalganj. The official statement read, "It's with a heavy heart to confirm that Pankaj Tripathi's father, Pandit Banaras Tiwari is no more. He lived a wholesome life of 99 years. His last rites will be performed today amongst his close family. Pankaj Tripathi is currently on his way to his village in Gopalganj."

Also Read

.