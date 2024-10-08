National Awards: AR Rahman Receives Award For Best Music: "It's Like Coming A Full Circle"

The 70th National Film Awards ceremony was held in New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan today and the awards were presented by President Droupadi Murmu. The 70th National Film Awards, celebrating the best work of the year 2022, felicitated A R Rahman in the category of Best Music (Background Score) for the film Ponniyin Selvan I. This is AR Rahman's second National Award in the Background Score category and seventh overall. Speaking about the recognition, AR Rahman said on the red carpet, "This one seems like coming a full circle. I received my first award for Roja, which was with them. This award is also for Mani Ratnam's film. I feel very proud. He's also here."

AR Rahman and Mani Ratnam have worked in several films, including Thiruda Thiruda, Bombay, Dil Se.., Alaipayuthey, Guru, Raavanan and O Kadhal Kanmani. They are set to reunite for the upcoming film Thug Life, starring Kamal Haasan.

Some of AR Rahman's most popular songs across languages are Roja, Minsara Poove, Veerapandi Kotayyile, Dil Se Re.., Chhaiyya Chhaiyya, Nadaan Parindey, Tere Bina, his Oscar winning track Jai Ho, and most recently, Ishq Nachaye.

Speaking of the National Awards, Rishab Shetty (Best Actor), Nithya Menen and Manasi Parekh (Best Actress), Sooraj Barjatya (Best Director), Neena Gupta (Best Supporting Actress) and Pawan Malhotra (Best Supporting Actor) won big among others. Rishab Shetty won the award for his performance in Kantara while Nithya and Manashi shared the prize for their performances in the films Tiruchitrabalam and Kutch Express respectively. Neena Gupta received the prize for the film Uunchai, which also brought Best Director award for Sooraj Barjatya. Pawan Malhotra won the award for Fouji. The Dada Saheb Phalke Award, India's highest film honour, went to film veteran Mithun Chakraborty this year.