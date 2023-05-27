Priyanka Chopra Left This Comment On Natasha Poonawalla's Post

Natasha Poonawalla shared this image. (courtesy: natasha.poonawala)

Natasha Poonawalla's Cannes 2023 album is only getting better. And, we aren't joking about it. Natasha never disappoints when it comes to red-carpet appearances. Her latest outing is proof. Natasha slipped into a larger-than-life gown by Marc Jacobs. The neon green ballroom gown ticked all the boxes. Sharing the pictures, Natasha wrote, “When fashion and philanthropy collide. What's not to celebrate?! Loved wearing this.” Global icon Priyanka Chopra was among the first to drop a comment under the post. She declared that Natasha is a “queen”. Designer Sandip Khosla dropped a bunch of fire emojis in the comments. Model Vittoria Ceretti left a green heart under the post. Supermodel Natasha Poly wrote, “Killing it.”

Before this, Natasha Poonawala wore a shimmery slip dress. Along with the pictures clicked on a yacht, Natasha wrote, “A breath of fresh air… immensely grateful.” Replying to the album, Hollywood supermodel Gigi Hadid wrote, “Love you.” To this, Natasha reacted with a “miss you” note.

Natasha Poonawalla also attended the premiere of Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone and Robert De Niro are part of the project. The film is adapted from David Grann's 2017 non-fiction bestseller of the same name. Natasha, who also met the filmmaker, wrote, “Out with the homies for Leo and Martin Scorsese's masterpiece - ‘Killers of the Flower Moon' and one of the best performances by @leonardodicaprio and his co-stars. Thank you for including me in this Epic moment and for my chat with the genius @martinscorsese_.”

Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, said, “Killers Of The Flower Moon, bolstered by Robbie Robertson's outstanding background score that rises and ebbs with the rhythms of the narrative and Rodrigo Prieto's piercing cinematography that brings alive the landscape and the faces to absolute perfection, portrays America's transition into the 20th century.”