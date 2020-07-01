Nargis Fakhri's Detox Mantra In Pics: Mud-Bath And California Sun

Highlights
- Nargis Fakhri shared a few pics from her mud-bath session
- "Make sure to detox your life every once in a while," she wrote
- Nargis Fakhri shared the pics from California, where she lives
Actress Nargis Fakhri wrote about the importance of "detoxing" in an Instagram post, revealing her go-to mantra for feeling rejuvenated. Nargis Fakhri, who currently is in California, shared photos from her mud-bath session with a her best friend, like she wrote in one of the hashtags. In the photos, Nargis Fakhri can be seen soaking up the California sun, sporting a purple bikini, with red clay smeared over her skin and her hair pulled back in a messy bun. "Make sure to detox your life every once in a while. Out with the old and bringing in the new," Nargis Fakhri captioned her photos.
Here's how much fun Nargis Fakhri had during her mud-bath session at a California spa.
Make sure to detox your life every once in awhile. Out with the old & bringing in the new. #redclaymudbath great for detoxing & healing the skin. #vitamind good to feel good and boost that immune system. Had a great day with @tyleraryai & my momma at @glenivy_spa . . . . . . . #hotsprings #glenivyhotsprings #detox #relax #rejuvinate #bestfriends #mymom #mud #selfcare #spa #spaday #health #healthyliving
Before she talked about detoxing, Nargis Fakhri shared her thoughts about taking a break from a busy life just to spend time with yourself: "Life is too short to stress yourself out. Sometimes you need to stop worrying, planning, and just relax, release and let go."
Life is too short to stress yourself out. Sometimes you need to stop worrying, planning, & just relax, release & let go. . . . . . . . . #relax #release #letgo #live #nostress #goodvibes #positivepeople #love #laughteristhebestmedicine #sunshine #health #losangeles #la #usa #america
Glimpses of Nargis Fakhri's mantra behind a life full of positive vibes, warmth and success are in these posts on Instagram:
"Spring proves that regardless of the darkness & desolation, new life is not only possible, it once again thrives! " . . "Embrace your spring & live your new life!" . . . . . . . . . #newlife #springtime #summer2020 #thrive #experiencelife #newjourney #nextchapter #feelinggoodlikeishould #thankyougod #praise #happyfeet
Nargis Fakhri made her acting debut with Imtiaz Ali's 2011 film Rockstar, in which she co-starred with Ranbir Kapoor. She is also known for her roles in films such as Madras Cafe, Main Tera Hero, Azhar, Housefull 3 and Banjo. In 2018, she starred in the American movie 5 Weddings and was last seen in 2019 horror thriller Amavas. She will next be seen in action thriller Torbaaz. In 2016, Nargis Fakhri abruptly left Mumbai and moved to the US, fanning rumours of a speculated split with actor Uday Chopra, who she was rumoured to be dating.