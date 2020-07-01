Nargis Fakhri's Detox Mantra In Pics: Mud-Bath And California Sun

Nargis Fakhri shared this photo (courtesy nargisfakhri)

Highlights Nargis Fakhri shared a few pics from her mud-bath session

"Make sure to detox your life every once in a while," she wrote

Nargis Fakhri shared the pics from California, where she lives

Actress Nargis Fakhri wrote about the importance of "detoxing" in an Instagram post, revealing her go-to mantra for feeling rejuvenated. Nargis Fakhri, who currently is in California, shared photos from her mud-bath session with a her best friend, like she wrote in one of the hashtags. In the photos, Nargis Fakhri can be seen soaking up the California sun, sporting a purple bikini, with red clay smeared over her skin and her hair pulled back in a messy bun. "Make sure to detox your life every once in a while. Out with the old and bringing in the new," Nargis Fakhri captioned her photos.

Here's how much fun Nargis Fakhri had during her mud-bath session at a California spa.

Before she talked about detoxing, Nargis Fakhri shared her thoughts about taking a break from a busy life just to spend time with yourself: "Life is too short to stress yourself out. Sometimes you need to stop worrying, planning, and just relax, release and let go."

Glimpses of Nargis Fakhri's mantra behind a life full of positive vibes, warmth and success are in these posts on Instagram:

Nargis Fakhri made her acting debut with Imtiaz Ali's 2011 film Rockstar, in which she co-starred with Ranbir Kapoor. She is also known for her roles in films such as Madras Cafe, Main Tera Hero, Azhar, Housefull 3 and Banjo. In 2018, she starred in the American movie 5 Weddings and was last seen in 2019 horror thriller Amavas. She will next be seen in action thriller Torbaaz. In 2016, Nargis Fakhri abruptly left Mumbai and moved to the US, fanning rumours of a speculated split with actor Uday Chopra, who she was rumoured to be dating.