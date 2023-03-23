Dasara Song Dhoom Dhaam: Nani Dances His Heart Out

Nani shared this image. (courtesy: nameisnani)

A new song from Nani's Dasara is out. Titled Dhoom Dhaam, the catchy song is composed by Santhosh Narayanan. The makers launched the music in Mumbai.

Featuring Nani, Keerthy Suresh and Deekshith Shetty, Dhoom Dhaam (Hindi) can only be described as the 'massiest local street song' and an out-and-out high energy, dance track with uptempo beats that are guaranteed to have you on your feet.

After making an iconic entry on a truck at the trailer launch event, Nani this time around surprised audiences, making an entry with another South favourite Rana Daggubati, who was part of the launch in support of the film.

Take a look at the pictures from the event

Speaking about the song, Nani said, "Audiences have eagerly been waiting for Dhoom Dhaam ever since they heard bits of it in the teaser. It is filled with fast beats, a lot of energy and a complete masala track and has been shot on a massive scale."

Keerthy Suresh also expressed her experience shooting for the song.

"Shooting this track was an incredible experience and there is a strong element of brotherhood and friendship that comes out strongly in Dhoom Dhaam," she added.

Written and directed by Srikanth Odela Dasara takes audiences through the socio-economic condition, political ambition and power struggle of the Singareni collieries. Music by Santhosh Narayanan and cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan Isc, the film is all set for its big nationwide release on 30th March.

