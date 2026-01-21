Nana Patekar Leaves <i>O'Romeo</i> Trailer Launch Midway After Waiting An Hour For Event To Begin

The trailer launch of O'Romeo in Mumbai was meant to be a celebratory evening for the film's cast and crew. However, it unexpectedly grabbed attention for a different reason after veteran actor Nana Patekar walked out of the event midway.

According to those present at the venue, Nana Patekar left the event after waiting nearly an hour for the programme to begin. He chose not to wait any longer and exited, a moment that quickly became the talking point of the evening.

Vishal Bhardwaj's Reaction To Nana Patekar's Exit

Reacting to the incident, filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj said, "In a class, we've often had someone who bullies other kids, but also entertains, and yet everyone wants to be around him. So, Nana is that person. Our friendship is of 27 years old, but we're working for the first time together."

He further added, "If he were here, it would've been fun. But in his signature style, he said, 'Mujhe ek gaanta wait karaya, main jaa raha hoon'. We didn't say anything because this is what makes him Nana Patekar."

About O'Romeo

The trailer of O'Romeo suggests a film layered with intense emotions and complex characters, making it clear that this will not be an easy watch.

Performances appear to be at the heart of the narrative, with Nana Patekar and Avinash Tiwary bringing a sharp edge, while Shahid Kapoor seems to juggle multiple shades of his character with ease. His on-screen chemistry with Triptii Dimri also stands out.

O'Romeo marks the fourth collaboration between Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj, following their acclaimed work together in Kaminey, Haider, and Rangoon.

The film boasts a strong ensemble cast, including Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Farida Jalal, Nana Patekar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Aruna Irani, Hussain Dalal and Rahul Deshpande, with Vikrant Massey making a special appearance.

