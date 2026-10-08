Nana Patekar Death News Updates: Veteran Actor, Known For Films Like 'Welcome', 'Tiranga' Dies At 75

Nana Patekar Death News: Veteran actor and filmmaker Nana Patekar died after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home in Goa. He was 75. According to hospital sources, the doctors tried to revive him for almost 45 minutes after he was brought in, but there was no response. The actor was declared dead at 5:20 am.

Patekar's son, Malhar Patekar, was in Pune and has left for Goa, sources said.

Here Are Updates On Nana Patekar's Death, Bollywood Tributes: