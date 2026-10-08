"Great Actor, True Stalwart": Manisha Koirala's Heartfelt Tribute For <i>Agni Sakshi</i> Co-Star Nana Patekar

Veteran actor and filmmaker Nana Patekar died after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home in Goa. He was 75.

According to hospital sources, doctors tried to revive him for almost 45 minutes after he was brought in, but there was no response. The actor was declared dead at 5:20 am. Among the many actors and industry colleagues who have been putting up heartfelt tributes, his co-star Manisha Koirala too shared a few heartfelt words.

She wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing of a great actor, a remarkable presence and a true stalwart of the craft. His contribution to cinema and his dedication to his craft will always be remembered. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti."

In an Instagram story, she added, "Deeply saddened by the passing of a true stalwart of acting. His contribution to cinema and his craft will always be remembered."

Nana Patekar-Manisha Koirala's Rumoured Romance

Prominent Indian screenwriter, novelist, actor, and film director Ranbir Pushp, in a recent conversation with Siddharth Kannan, responded to buzz about romance brewing between Nana Patekar and Manisha Koirala on the sets of Agni Sakshi.

Ranbir Pushp said, "Haan yeh hua hai, ab isko romance kahe ya dosti, that God knows. But dono kareeb the. Aapas mein understanding thi. Scenes discuss karke karte the aur performance screen pe nazar aati thi. (Yes, this did happen. Now whether you call it romance or friendship, only God knows. But the two were close. There was understanding between them. They would discuss the scenes before performing, and that showed on screen.)"

Siddharth Kannan further asked, "Dosti gehri thi? (Was the firndship deep?)"

Ranbir Pushp replied, "Bilkul thi (Absolutely)."

Siddharth Kannan asked whether, as a writer with high EQ and IQ, Ranbir Pushp felt the chemistry between Nana Patekar and Manisha Koirala was more than friendship.

Ranbir Pushp said, "Nahi, kabhi nahi. Main ne uss tareeqe se kabhi socha nahi. Dosti aur understanding thi. Aur scenes discuss karte the. Isse zyaada khayal bhi nahi aaya mujhe kabhi. Baad mein sunne mein aayi, papers mein yeh baatein aayi, padhne ko bhi mila, par main ne kabhi observe nahi kiya.(No, never. I never thought of it that way. There was friendship and understanding. They would discuss the scenes together. Beyond that, the thought never even crossed my mind. Later I heard about it, these things came up in the papers, I even read them, but I never observed it myself.)”

He added, "Zyaada mera kaam se matlab hota tha. Mera scene diya, chala gaya, aa gaya. Thodi der rukey, shooting dekhi. (Mostly, I was focused on my work. I would give my scene, leave, and then come back. I stayed for a little while, watched the shooting.)"

About Agni Sakshi

The 1996 film was directed by Partho Ghosh. It revolves around Suraj Kapoor (Jackie Shroff), who marries Shivangi (Manisha Koirala), a woman with a hidden past. All hell breaks loose when an obsessive and abusive man, Vishwanath (Nana Patekar), emerges and claims that Shivangi is actually his missing wife.

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