Namrata Shirodkar And Mahesh Babu's Paris Vacation is Over. Here Are Last Pics

The holiday season is around the corner and Namrata Shirodkar is already one step ahead. The former Miss India is giving us major vacation goals. The Bride And Prejudice actress along with her husband Mahesh Babu and their 12-year-old son Gautam Krishna and 5-year-old daughter Sitara, went for a vacation in Paris. Namrata posted the last picture from their Paris holidays and captioned it: "Until next time au revoir Paris the best time with my bestie, many memories Paris #happyholiday." The post, which received over 20,000 likes, was flooded with comments like "lovely" and "beautiful." Namrata Shirodkar also posted a picture of her daughter Sitara on Tuesday and wrote: "American doll. #Parisdiaries #happyholidays."
Take a look at the post here.
Here are other photos from Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu's Paris vacation.
The Bride and Prejudice actress has been actively sharing pictures of her family on social media. Earlier this year, she posted an old picture with her sister Shilpa Shirodkar on Instagram.
Namrata Shirodkar made her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar and Sunil Shetty in Purab Ki Laila Pachhim Ki Chhaila has worked in films like Vaastav, Kach Dhage,Pukar among others. She married Telugu actor Mahesh Babu in 2005 after which she quit films. She was last seen in Gurinder Chadha's Bride And Prejudice, co-starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Namrata Shirodkar met Mahesh Babu on the sets of their 2000 film Vamsi.
Mahesh Babu's last film Bharat Ane Nenuwas a huge success and managed to collect over Rs 100 crores in the opening weekend. The 49-year-old actor thanked his fans last month that he is keen on working in Bharat Ane Nenu's sequel too. "To be honest, we had content to do a five-hour film. But since we had to make it one film, we edited the content down to less than three hours. But I would love to do a sequel, if Siva Sir agrees," reported news agency IANS.
Mahesh Babu has signed one film each with director Vamsi Paidipally and Sukumar.
(With inputs from IANS)