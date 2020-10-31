Namaste, India: 'Eager To See You, Hope That Day Will Come Soon,' Say BTS

BTS' Dynamite topped Indian charts for 50 days after it released. (Courtesy: Big Hit Entertainment)

Highlights "We want to see our fans in India," said BTS

"And show them our performances," they added

"We miss you, India army," said BTS

K-Pop stars BTS' global domination rolls on. The seven-member boy band have fans or 'armies' all across the world and for the 'BTS Army' in India, they had a special message in an exclusive interview with NDTV's Rohit Khilnani. "Namaste, we are BTS. Namaste," said BTS, "We miss you, India army." Last year, BTS became the first Asian and non-English speaking music act to headline and sell out the Wembley Stadium in London, Asked when they would play India, BTS said, "We want to see our fans in India and show them our performances. We hope that day will come soon when this pandemic comes to an end... We heard that ARMY in India have shown us great love and support. We want to tell them that we are eager to see you too and hope that day will come soon enough."

The pandemic, however, did not slow BTS down in the least - they dropped their first English single, Dynamite, on August 21. Dynamite topped Indian charts for 50 days after it released. Speaking to NDTV, BTS said, "We know that many fans in India send us lots of support and love. Thank you for listening and relating to our music. We think that we connect on a deeper level through music that transcends language and barriers. Even though we can't see each other at the moment, we want to tell you how thankful we are to you."

"Thank you for the love and support, even though we haven't been there. It's crazy days these days so. I think we can't say just one thing. If the time passes by, and when these crazy things all finish then we want to be there and see all the armies in India, and have this energy together, dance together, sing together. So we want to really, say namaste, to really be there and just give our voices in person," BTS told NDTV.

"See you in India," they signed off. BTS' new album BE drops on November 20.

Watch BTS' exclusive interview to NDTV here:

BTS, also known as Bangtan Boys, comprise of RM, Jin, Suga, V, Jungkook, Jimin and J-Hope. Their name is an acronym for Bangtan Sonyeondan which, translated from Korean, means 'Bulletproof Scout Boys.' In 2017, the band announced that BTS would also stand for 'Beyond the Scene.'