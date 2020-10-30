To BTS, Purple Hearts From India: 5 Big Quotes From Their Interview With NDTV

BTS made it quite evident that they want to come to India (courtesy: Big Hit Entertainment)

Highlights "Thank you for listening and relating to our music," BTS to fans in India

"Our fans are of course the driving force that motivates us," they said

"There is no language barrier when it comes to music," said BTS

India purples BTS and the feeling is absolutely mutual. In an exclusive interview with NDTV's Rohit Khilnani, the K-Pop sensation spoke about their fans in India, how music has no language barrier, being on the cover of TIME and busting the charts in a way no band has done since The Beatles. BTS also answered the question at the top of the minds of their Indian fans - when will they perform here? The seven-member BTS, comprising RM, Jin, Suga, V, Jungkook, Jimin and J-Hope, released their first English song Dynamite in August and their new album BE will drop on November 20.

"Namaste, we are BTS. Namaste... We miss you, India army," they said at the start of their interview. Here are five big quotes.

ON INDIA's 'BTS ARMY'

"We know that many fans in India send us lots of support and love. Thank you for listening and relating to our music. We think that we connect on a deeper level through music that transcends language and barriers. Even though we can't see each other at the moment, we want to tell you how thankful we are to you... when these crazy things all finish then we want to be there and see all the armies in India, and have this energy together, dance together, sing together. So we want to really, say namaste, to really be there and just give our voices in person."

WHAT THEIR FANS MEAN TO BTS

"Our fans are of course the driving force that motivates us. We are here today because of them. For this concert, we were able to see our fans through screens and we could also hear their voices. It's been such a long time since we last saw them, so it was a very emotional and overwhelming experience. We were also thankful that so many fans joined us to enjoy the concert. With the help of technology, we could narrow the gap between us and our fans, which makes us feel comfortable with online concerts."

ON COVERING TIME MAGAZINE, SPEAKING AT UNITED NATIONS AND BEING THE ONLY BAND SINCE THE BEATLES TO HAVE 4 #1 ALBUMS

"They are all amazing things that we still can't make sense of. There could be various factors that contributed to us coming this far, maybe it's our effort or timing, but we truly believe that the love and support from ARMY made all of this possible. That's the most important thing that keeps us grounded."

MUSIC HAS NO LANGUAGE

"There is no language barrier when it comes to music. We also listen to songs of various languages that we don't understand. Music is a medium that connects people. And we thank ARMY for enjoying our songs even though they don't speak the language.

ON PLAYING INDIA

"We want to see our fans in India and show them our performances. We hope that day will come soon when this pandemic comes to an end."

Watch the full interview with BTS here:

Purple hearts from India to BTS.