Namaste England: Let's Welcome Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra's New Song With Dhoom Dhadakka

Still from Dhoom Dhadakka (courtesy ParineetiChopra)

Highlights The song has been sung by Antara Mitra, Shahid Mallya Parineeti and Arjun feature in the song This is the third song from the film to be released

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra continue to add new songs to the Namaste England jukebox. On Tuesday, Arjun and Parineeti shared Dhoom Dhadakka on social media, the third song from Namaste England to be released. Dhoom Dhadakka is a foot-tapping number, in which the onscreen lovebirds - Parineeti and Arjun - paint the town red. From flirting-shirting at functions to romancing in the midst of Punjab ke khets, Arjun and Parineeti brew weave an adorable love story through the song. On Twitter, Arjun summed up the essence of Dhoom Dhadakka and wrote: "Time to sing along and step it up with Dhoom Dhadakka" while Parineeti had written earlier: "Save your energy because you will need it to groove to Dhoom Dhadakka."

Composed by Mannan Shaah, the song has been beautifully sung by Shahid Mallya and Antara Mitra while credit for the lyrics of Dhoom Dhadakka goes to none other than Javed Akhtar.

Watch Dhoom Dhadakka from Namaste England here:

Namaste England is an unconventional take on a love story as the twist in the tale arrives after Parineeti and Arjun get married. Earlier, the trailer of the film revealed that an ambitious Parineeti travels overseas after being bogged down by conservative traditions, leaving her husband and family behind. Arjun battles cultural prejudices to be reunited with the love of his life - his wife.

Directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra's Namaste England is slated to hit screens on October 19.