Namaste England Box Office Collection Day 4: Parineeti Chopra And Arjun Kapoor's Film Collects A Little Over Rs 6 Crore

Arjun Kapoor in a still from Namaste England (Courtesy parineetichopra)

Highlights Namaste England collected Rs 1.35 crore on Day 4 The film also features Aditya Seal, Anil Mange and Dijana Dejanovic Namaste England clashed with Badhaai Ho at the box office

Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor's Namaste England, which started its box office journey on a "poor" note, managed to collect Rs 6.10 crore in four days, a Box Office India report stated. On Day 4 (Sunday), Vipul Amrutlal Shah-directed film collected Rs 1.35 crore. Over the weekend, Namaste England garnered close to Rs 3 crore. "Namaste England grossed a little over Rs 6 crore (nett) over its extended weekend and the weekend number is what it should have done on day one and that is on a worst case scenario," the report stated. Namaste England is the sequel of 2007 film Namastey London, which featured Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. Namastey London was one of the highest grossing films of that year.

Namaste England opened to middling reviews on Thursday. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Namaste England 1 star out of 5. "Namaste England is insufferably infantile drama about a married couple separated in the silliest of ways owing to the woman's desire to settle in London and get started there as a jewellery designer, Namaste England, produced and directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, steers clear of any semblance of logic. No scene, line or moment in the film makes any sense at all. It scrapes the bottom of the barrel from the very outset," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Namaste England clashed with Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra's Badhaai Ho. Badhaai Ho has collected Rs 45.06 crore in four days. Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Badhaai Ho opened to mostly positive reviews. "The extended weekend business is enough to ensure that Badhaai Ho is a hit and the weekdays will tell how big of a hit the film can become," the Box Office India report stated.

Namaste England also stars Aditya Seal, Anil Mange and Dijana Dejanovic.