4 Years Of <i>Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar</i>: "Maybe The Timing Wasn't Right," Says Arjun Kapoor

The black comedy-drama film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar was released in 2021. The film was led by Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, and directed by Dibakar Banerjee.

As the film completed 4 years yesterday, Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram to share a late post. Arjun recalled his fond memories and also mentioned how it probably wasn't released at the right time.

The caption of the post read, "Some films find their audience in time. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar—a film I chose to do four years ago, a film that pushed me out of my comfort zone and even surprised me as an actor. Back then, it didn't get the love it truly deserved. Some praised it, but many missed out—maybe the timing wasn't right, maybe it wasn't what they expected."

He further added, "Yesterday, the film completed four years, and seeing people still discover it, appreciate its layered storytelling, performances, and writing—it feels special. Some films age like fine wine, and this one seems to be getting its due credit now."

Arjun concluded by saying, "For those who haven't watched it yet, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is streaming on @primevideoin. It's a film the entire team poured their hearts into, and it deserves all the love. Go watch it and give it the appreciation it was always meant to have."

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Mere Husband Ki Biwi, alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh.