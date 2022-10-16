Uunchai: Arjun Kapoor Introduces Parineeti Chopra. Her Reaction Will Melt Your Heart

Parineeti Chopra in Uunchai. (courtesy: parineetichopra)

Parineeti Chopra's first look poster from her upcoming film Uunchai was released today. Parineeti's Ishaqzaade co-star Arjun Kapoor introduced her character Shraddha Gupta to the world. Now, the actress has written a heartwarming note for Arjun Kapoor on Instagram Stories. Calling this gesture a “core memory” that she will cherish forever, Parineeti said, “Arjun [Kapoor] launching my first look from Uunchai is one of those "moments" in our friendship and in my life. In this insecure world, people don't do that. This is a CORE memory that I will cherish forever. Sometimes in this crazy career, a gesture like this can make you smile, really smile from within. Love you, baba the best. (Baaki sab phone pe).”

Now, look at Parineeti Chopra's post:

Arjun Kapoor, at the time of unveiling Parineeti Chopra's first look poster on Instagram, said, “She was my first co-star, she was my first heroine and this is her first Rajshri film. This is to all the beautiful firsts. This one is for you Pari. With all heart, I bring to you, my dear friend Parineeti as Shraddha Gupta from Uunchai. A special film by Sooraj Barjatya. See you at the movies on 11.11.22. Love and luck to Team Uunchai.” Replying to this post, Parineeti said, “A small gesture from you, a core memory for me. Thank you for making me truly smile baba. I love you.” Giving a punch of humour, she added, “Again tumhari tareef? Account is hacked.”

Here is how Anupam Kher introduced Parineeti Chopra's character.

This is what Boman Irani said about “the youngest member of our family-like cast.”

Uunchai also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Sarika and Danny Denzongpa. The Sooraj Barjatya film will open to theatres on November 11.